Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Mega-Growth Stocks That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Israel Englander recently increased his stake in Tesla, while David Shaw added to his position in Datadog. Tesla's revenue climbed 60% over the past year, and the company achieved an industry-leading operating margin. Datadog's revenue rose 79% over the past year, and free cash flow soared 168%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These

Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

What The Negative Bitcoin Funding Rates Say About Investor Outlook

Bitcoin funding rates have remained low even when the price of the digital asset has rebounded. The trend for the previous week showed that investors remained extremely wary of the market, and there has not been a change for the new week either. This coincides with the general market sentiment falling back deep into the fear territory. This report takes a look at where the bitcoin funding rates are currently and what it says about the market.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
STOCKS
