Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp and UGI Corp.
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/29/22, Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/29/22, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $49.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for BEPC to open 0.79% lower in price and for UGIC to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ebix Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ebix EBIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 per share. On Wednesday, Ebix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.
Down 44%, Is This Dividend Aristocrat a Bear Market Buy?
T. Rowe Price Group has been hit hard by recent market volatility.
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5% or More
With these stocks, you can have your cake and eat it, too.
This Unstoppable Dividend Stock ls Up 60% in 2022: Can It Keep Winning?
This little-known company is one of the best-performing stocks in the market this year.
Motley Fool
This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?
The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn’t back up the truck on it at this valuation. You’re reading a...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? Consider These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
These quality companies can continue to perform for decades to come.
NASDAQ
Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Maxar Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:MAXR) latest 3.2% drop adds to a year losses
Every investor in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 80% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket
There's a leading telecom company whose shares look like a potential bargain after a cut forecast. You could buy a slice of a leading pizza chain for around 30% off its recent highs. When there's palpable fear in a market, it can provide a great opportunity to buy shares in...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Motley Fool
These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?
Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Here is What You Need to Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this aerospace and defense company have returned +8.8% over the past month versus...
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Does AbbVie Inc. fit well into your portfolio? We'll take a look at several factors before you decide whether investing in shares makes sense for your needs.
Benzinga
