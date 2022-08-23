ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp and UGI Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/29/22, Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/29/22, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $49.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for BEPC to open 0.79% lower in price and for UGIC to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ebix Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ebix EBIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 per share. On Wednesday, Ebix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool

This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?

The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn’t back up the truck on it at this valuation. You’re reading a...
Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?

Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

