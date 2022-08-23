Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/29/22, Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/29/22, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $49.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for BEPC to open 0.79% lower in price and for UGIC to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO