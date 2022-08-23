ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northlake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Police Blotter — August 2022

The Bartonville Police Department from June 1–June 30 had 349 calls for service. Eleven resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest was made, and 6 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. We received 592,513 license plate reads from June 19–July 18 from the 14 Flock LPR cameras located throughout town, none of which capture FM 407 traffic.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village Police Blotter — August 2022

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On June 22 at 10:11 p.m., an officer checked out a suspicious vehicle parked behind Heritage Elementary School and found two juveniles getting intimate in the car. No citations were issued because nothing lewd was observed or reported by the public, and the parents were called to pick up the juveniles.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter — August 2022

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On July 3, police responded to the 2100 block of Justin Road, where a caller reported an SUV struck a curb while leaving a business and got a flat tire. The driver was trying to change the tire, and the caller thought she appeared to be intoxicated. Officers conducted a DWI investigation and arrested the woman for DWI. During the blood draw at a local hospital, she physically resisted and had to be restrained. Police charged her with resisting arrest.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak Police Beat — August 2022

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department. 6/23 – Fraud – Timberview – Officer responded to a report of online sales fraud. The physical transaction occurred in California and the victim was told to contact the agency in that state that had jurisdiction.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northlake, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Northlake, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter arrested following fight with store employee

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Dallas woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was caught shoplifting and then lashed out at an employee who tried to stop her. Shateria McQueen, 29, has been charged with Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on August 22, officers were called to United Supermarket in the 2700 block […]
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Firearm
KTEN.com

Three injured in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
SHERMAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle Police Blotter — August 2022

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On June 29 at 8:55 a.m., a resident came to the police station and said there was a lot of yelling going on in the back room of the post office. An officer spoke to post office employees, who all said it was just a heated discussion between the postmaster and employees, and everything was OK.
ARGYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFAA

Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.  Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.  This investigation is ongoing.  
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth. On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

2 hospitalized after crash on FM 2499

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on FM 2499 Wednesday that forced a full closure of the major Flower Mound thoroughfare. About 5 p.m., a vehicle heading south on FM 2499 drove through a red light at the Sagebrush Drive intersection and struck two other vehicles that were headed east/west, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy