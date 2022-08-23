Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Bartonville Police Blotter — August 2022
The Bartonville Police Department from June 1–June 30 had 349 calls for service. Eleven resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest was made, and 6 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. We received 592,513 license plate reads from June 19–July 18 from the 14 Flock LPR cameras located throughout town, none of which capture FM 407 traffic.
Highland Village Police Blotter — August 2022
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On June 22 at 10:11 p.m., an officer checked out a suspicious vehicle parked behind Heritage Elementary School and found two juveniles getting intimate in the car. No citations were issued because nothing lewd was observed or reported by the public, and the parents were called to pick up the juveniles.
Flower Mound Police Blotter — August 2022
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On July 3, police responded to the 2100 block of Justin Road, where a caller reported an SUV struck a curb while leaving a business and got a flat tire. The driver was trying to change the tire, and the caller thought she appeared to be intoxicated. Officers conducted a DWI investigation and arrested the woman for DWI. During the blood draw at a local hospital, she physically resisted and had to be restrained. Police charged her with resisting arrest.
Double Oak Police Beat — August 2022
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department. 6/23 – Fraud – Timberview – Officer responded to a report of online sales fraud. The physical transaction occurred in California and the victim was told to contact the agency in that state that had jurisdiction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected shoplifter arrested following fight with store employee
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Dallas woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was caught shoplifting and then lashed out at an employee who tried to stop her. Shateria McQueen, 29, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on August 22, officers were called to United Supermarket in the 2700 block […]
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
Here are some tips to prevent catalytic converter theft from Farmers Branch Police
It only takes a criminal just a few minutes or less to steal your car's catalytic converter.
Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant
The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, police say
PROSPER, Texas — A 56-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper on Wednesday morning, police said. Prosper police said they responded to a shooting call around 8:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
Prosper police identify shooting suspect, ask for help locating him
Police in Prosper are looking for the man suspected of opening fire outside a home on Crestwood Drive on Wednesday, injuring one woman. Officers got a 9-1-1 call from the home just before 8:30am on Wednesday
Argyle Police Blotter — August 2022
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On June 29 at 8:55 a.m., a resident came to the police station and said there was a lot of yelling going on in the back room of the post office. An officer spoke to post office employees, who all said it was just a heated discussion between the postmaster and employees, and everything was OK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Woman arrested, charged after viral confrontation in Plano parking lot
The woman was charged with assault and terroristic threats. The incident is still being investigated by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit.
Southlake police warn about increase in 'pool cleaner thefts'
You don’t hear about this kind of problem too often,but Southlake police are out with a warning because there has been a rash - of pool cleaner thefts!
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth. On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Arrested After Racially Charged Confrontation Outside Popular Plano Restaurant Goes Viral
A Plano woman is facing charges after investigators say she assaulted and threatened several Indian-American women in a racially charged outburst that was recorded on video Wednesday night. Video of the interaction was recorded outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano by one of the women involved and was shared...
2 hospitalized after crash on FM 2499
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on FM 2499 Wednesday that forced a full closure of the major Flower Mound thoroughfare. About 5 p.m., a vehicle heading south on FM 2499 drove through a red light at the Sagebrush Drive intersection and struck two other vehicles that were headed east/west, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
KLTV
Man who trafficked 13-year-old out of Irving hotel sentenced to 11+ years in federal prison
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 36-year-old man who trafficked a 13-year-old girl out of a hotel room in Irving was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Curtis Vance Mathis was indicted in December...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0