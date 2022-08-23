Doctor discusses social media’s impact on mental health
(WTNH) – Actor Tom Holland of “Spider-man” fame is the latest celebrity to announce that he’s taking a social media break , saying it is detrimental to his mental health.
Dr. Andre Newfield, chair of psychiatry with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, says this is a growing trend.
For more information, head to HHCBehavioralHealth.org .
