How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Much Wow: Dogecoin Could Be A Good Boy At Supermarkets With Coinstar ATM Deal
Several popular cryptocurrencies are being added to more ATMs around the country. Here are the details about these cryptocurrencies and where to find them. What Happened: More than 10,000 ATMs across the U.S. will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency with cash via crypto onboarding service Coinme partnering with Coinstar, as reported by Decrypt.
Here's How Netflix' Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Will Work: Launch Timing, Potential Pricing And More
Netflix, Inc. NFLX is soon set to offer an ad-supported model as part of its initiatives to stage a turnaround. What Happened: The streaming giant is likely to price the ad-supported subscription at $7-$9 per month, Bloomberg reported. This compares to the $15.49/month it currently charges for the standard plan and $19.99/month for the premium option. Both the latter options come without any commercials.
Strategic Leadership Changes At Cannabis Firms: What's New At Vertosa, Rubicon And Galexxy
Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:. Vertosa Welcomes New Members. Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward
Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Launch of Tender Offers for Senior Notes
Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE (the "Company") today announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash the debt securities issued by the Company listed in the table below. Tender Offers for up to $500,000,000 in Aggregate Principal Amount of Securities of Expedia Group, Inc. Listed Below in the...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
[Video] The Demand For Cannabis Is Real And It's Not Slowing Down, Says This Exec
It's all about building capacity, says Dr. Chanda Macías. "The demand is real and it's not slowing down." Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Chanda Macías and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and...
Weed Beverages Vs. Wine: The Importance Of Taste For The Sophisticated Palate And Repeat Purchase
In places where recreational cannabis is legal, THC-infused beverages often share shelves with beer, wine and other drinks. But, should alcoholic beverage producers worry about competition from weed-infused beverages? Experts in these industries answered these questions in a recent report published by winemag.com. Colleen McClellan, regional director of client solutions...
DADIRRI Launches Botanical-Infused Cannabis In These 3 Blends
DADIRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary launched a botanical-infused cannabis line Friday, offering three distinct and intentional herbal blends mixed with top-shelf cannabis. The Botanicals line includes three blends: morning, daytime and evening blend. Customers can enjoy the euphoric effects and health benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs with just a few puffs. In addition, Dadirri products include premium cannabis that is sustainably and locally sourced, as well as high THC products.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - BBBY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") BBBY. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation...
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Comply Foam Transforms the Way the World Listens With New Tips Designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
OAKDALE, Minn. - August 26, 2022 - ( ) Consumer electronics brand, Comply Foam, has launched memory foam earbud tips designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Comply tips deliver a custom, secure, more comfortable fit so earbuds stay put, exactly where they belong. Comply™ Foam ear tips for Samsung Galaxy...
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Core Contributors To Get 10% Of Tip Jar As Rewards
Dogecoin DOGE/USD Core contributors will earn 10% of the total amount in the tip jar at payout time, said DOGE Core developer Patrick Lodder. What Happened: In a Github post on Sunday, Lodder and former Dogecoin Core developer Ross Nicoll discussed the weighted payout calculation to the network’s maintainers from Lodder’s estimations.
