Food & Drinks

Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Benzinga

Here's How Netflix' Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Will Work: Launch Timing, Potential Pricing And More

Netflix, Inc. NFLX is soon set to offer an ad-supported model as part of its initiatives to stage a turnaround. What Happened: The streaming giant is likely to price the ad-supported subscription at $7-$9 per month, Bloomberg reported. This compares to the $15.49/month it currently charges for the standard plan and $19.99/month for the premium option. Both the latter options come without any commercials.
Benzinga

Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
Benzinga

QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward

Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
Benzinga

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
Benzinga

As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors

The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
Benzinga

Weed Beverages Vs. Wine: The Importance Of Taste For The Sophisticated Palate And Repeat Purchase

In places where recreational cannabis is legal, THC-infused beverages often share shelves with beer, wine and other drinks. But, should alcoholic beverage producers worry about competition from weed-infused beverages? Experts in these industries answered these questions in a recent report published by winemag.com. Colleen McClellan, regional director of client solutions...
Benzinga

DADIRRI Launches Botanical-Infused Cannabis In These 3 Blends

DADIRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary launched a botanical-infused cannabis line Friday, offering three distinct and intentional herbal blends mixed with top-shelf cannabis. The Botanicals line includes three blends: morning, daytime and evening blend. Customers can enjoy the euphoric effects and health benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs with just a few puffs. In addition, Dadirri products include premium cannabis that is sustainably and locally sourced, as well as high THC products.
Benzinga

Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Benzinga

Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Core Contributors To Get 10% Of Tip Jar As Rewards

Dogecoin DOGE/USD Core contributors will earn 10% of the total amount in the tip jar at payout time, said DOGE Core developer Patrick Lodder. What Happened: In a Github post on Sunday, Lodder and former Dogecoin Core developer Ross Nicoll discussed the weighted payout calculation to the network’s maintainers from Lodder’s estimations.
Benzinga

Benzinga

