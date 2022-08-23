VSP: Buchanan Co. DUI crash killed teen passenger

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A 21-year-old driver faces a DUI charge after an early Sunday morning crash in Buchanan County killed a teenager.

A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) states that authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 460 “just west of Route 460 business” at 3:25 a.m.

Investigators determined that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a curb and guardrail and flipped over. The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Kaleb K. Johnson, of Vansant, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He died at the scene.

VSP identified the driver as Demarco Jeffrey Michael Stacy, 21, of Big Rock. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, the release states.

Police charged Stacy with driving under the influence, and “excessive speed is also being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation.

