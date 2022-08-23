Read full article on original website
NME
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
NME
Jake Bugg shares video for previously unreleased track, ‘It’s True’
Jake Bugg has shared a video for previously unreleased track ‘It’s True’ today (August 26) – check it out below. The video is shared ahead of the previously announced 10th anniversary of his self titled debut album. The Nottingham musician released his first LP, which featured such songs as ‘Lightning Bolt’, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Trouble Town’, on October 15, 2012.
NME
Mark Tuan drops melancholic music video for new single ‘far away’
Mark Tuan has dropped the music video for lead single ‘far away’ off his debut solo studio album ‘The Other Side’. The Taiwanese-American singer, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, unveiled both the music video and the album today (August 26). In the...
NME
Pendulum surprise Reading 2022 with Enter Shikari collab and a new song
Pendulum performed a surprise set at Reading Festival 2022 last night (August 27) and teamed up with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds for a remix of ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’. Having teased the set throughout the week before an announcement, Pendulum took to the BBC Radio...
NME
Sam Smith and Kim Petras announce collaborative new single ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have announced a collaborative new single called ‘Unholy’. As The Line Of Best Fit notes, both artists had recently shared preview clips of the forthcoming song on their respective TikTok profiles. One brief video saw the pair busting moves in what appeared to be a recording studio.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
NME
Fontaines D.C. talk “lighter” new material and Sam Fender’s epic McDonald’s order
Fontaines D.C.‘s Conor ‘Deego’ Deegan III caught up with NME backstage at. , telling us that they might be heading in a “lighter” direction for new material and giving us the lowdown on hanging with Sam Fender and his McDonald’s preferences. Watch our video interview above.
NME
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’
Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
NME
Coldplay’s Chris Martin designs tattoo for fan during Wembley Stadium show
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin designed a tattoo for a fan during one of the band’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the band’s gig at the venue on August 20, Martin spotted a sign that fan Mattie Jolley was holding asking the singer to design the tattoo. Prior to performing ‘Fix You’, Martin reportedly kneeled on the stage and indicated to Jolley to get paper and pen ready, and while performing the hit, drew the design on Jolley’s notepad.
NME
Listen to Cash Savage and the Last Drinks’ new single ‘Push’
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks have released a new single titled ‘Push’. The song follows the Melbourne group’s previous track, ‘Young and Free’, which came ahead of the 2022 Australian election and took aim at “the shitshow that is the [then-current] Australian government”.
NME
The National joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold for ‘Weird Goodbyes’ at All Points East
The National returned to London last night (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – watch them perform new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ with Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold below. ‘Weird Goodbyes’ was released last week and features Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon on vocals. While introducing Pecknold,...
Playing music in childhood linked to a sharper mind in old age, study suggests
The ageing rocker clinging on to their youth may be a figure of mockery, but research suggests they should be envied for their sharpness of mind. Researchers have found a link between learning a musical instrument in youth and improved thinking skills in old age. People with more experience of playing a musical instrument showed greater lifetime improvement on a test of cognitive ability than those with less or no experience, a paper from the University of Edinburgh has said.
NME
Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022
South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
NME
Don Broco tease secret set at Reading Festival today
Don Broco are teasing a secret set at Reading Festival today (August 27). Taking to Twitter this morning, the band wrote: “Hope everyone has a great [Reading & Leeds] weekend” with added sunglasses emoji. Fans then spotted the location the tweet was sent from as Reading, with the...
NME
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”
Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg team up for metaverse-inspired performance at MTV VMAs 2022
Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a special “metaverse-inspired” performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The rappers were among a raft of performers at the ceremony, which is being co-hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
NME
Watch Fontaines D.C. invite fan to play guitar on stage at Reading Festival 2022
Fontaines D.C. invited a fan to play guitar with them on stage during their Reading Festival set tonight – see footage below. The Irish band were playing on the festival’s Main Stage this evening ahead of Arctic Monkeys, and spotted a fan named Dexter in the crowd holding a sign aloft asking to play guitar with them.
NME
Enter Shikari say Reading Festival set being cut “wasn’t an act of censorship”
Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has confirmed that the band’s Reading Festival set being cut short yesterday (August 27) “wasn’t an act of censorship”. The band were playing the festival’s Main Stage East on Saturday afternoon, when a power outage meant they had to leave the stage and couldn’t return due to tight scheduling.
