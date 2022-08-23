The ageing rocker clinging on to their youth may be a figure of mockery, but research suggests they should be envied for their sharpness of mind. Researchers have found a link between learning a musical instrument in youth and improved thinking skills in old age. People with more experience of playing a musical instrument showed greater lifetime improvement on a test of cognitive ability than those with less or no experience, a paper from the University of Edinburgh has said.

EDUCATION ・ 40 MINUTES AGO