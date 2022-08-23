Read full article on original website
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’
Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
