easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40. Women have been calling since before the clinic was announced to make their appointments...
easttexasradio.com
RSVP Marks National Day Of Service With Clarksville, Paris Projects
September 11 is Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Americans volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom. On September 11, 2001, many lost their...
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
easttexasradio.com
Paris City Council Approves Zoning Change
The Paris City Council has approved a zoning change to develop a senior multifamily housing and retail development district on 12 acres in the 4400-block of Lamar Avenue. They rezoned the property from Agricultural to Planned Development. They now must obtain all required permits and plat approvals.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County United Way Sets Campaign Goal
The United Way of Lamar County’s goal is $575,000 for its upcoming fundraising campaign. Money raised will benefit numerous local charitable agencies, organizations, and programs helping the needy, elderly, and children. Also, at the Wednesday breakfast meeting, the United Way honored the Bawcom family with the Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award. The late Jerry Bawcum family members are former owners of the local Toyota dealership. Thelma Daingerfield was honored as the partner agency Volunteer of the Year.
easttexasradio.com
Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats
Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
easttexasradio.com
Welder Injured In Hopkins County Accident
A welding contractor was seriously injured while repairing a leaking crude oil tank near the Hopkins County Precinct 4 barn. The tank exploded, giving the worker severe burns and non-life threatening head and neck injuries. Precinct workers cleaned up debris and sprayed oil caused by the explosion. They expect the worker to recover fully, but he will need skin graft surgery.
KTRE
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. |. The Job Expo is being held Thursday from 12 p.m....
ktbb.com
Abbott signs disaster declaration for nine East Texas counties
DALLAS – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas — nine of them in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Camp, Henderson, Hopkins, Marion, Rains, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are included in the declaration. Abbott said additional counties could be added as storms continue to move through the state.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)
Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.
easttexasradio.com
Lawsuit Filed In Paris PD Involved Shooting
The Paris News reports that a man shot by a Paris Police Officer and paralyzed from the waist down in June of 2021 has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Paris. Colton “Coco” Carico had been in an accident and returned to his Reno house when Officer Derek Bristow found him. Carico came out of his home with a high-powered rifle pointed to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was ordered to drop the weapon but turned around to walk back into his house when he was shot in the back by Officer Bristow. Texas Rangers investigated and found the shooting justified. The city says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. Bristow has been a police officer since 2019.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)
Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 24)
Zakoyia Alexius Jones, 17, of Paris, was arrested at her residence in the 700-block of Bonham St at 10:28 Tuesday morning. Jones had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation. The warrant stemmed from an incident on August 17, 2022, where the report states that someone broke a window of a residence in the 700-block of SE 23rd and stole several firearms. Officers booked Jones and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
ketk.com
These are the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities,...
