One Stations is screwing up here. One there new are expensive and locals can't afford them. Two Fiesta Henderson made money. Is a very nice cozy hotel casino with theaters ,lots of parking etc.
When you read the article, understand that the Station owners apparently didn't reopen the Texas, the Rancho Fiesta, or the Henderson Fiesta, because they weren't in lucrative neighborhoods, were patronized by locals who were mostly blue collar or medium to lower income retiree's. Much more beneficial to Station Casino's to build a much bigger, glitzier hotel-casino in the South part of the valley just-off-the-strip. Much more advantageous to pick up tourist money via Reid International, and the LA tourists off the 15. Meanwhile, all the loyal ex-customers of the 3 closed Station Casino's are dumped. Even Regal Theaters at the Texas closed. Not one word of thank you, see ya, whatever, to the locals. We locals won't forget. Boycott by locals of other Station Casino's is mentioned a lot by retiree's and other ex customers, they deserve it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
