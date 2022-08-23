Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa man arrested for DUI, possession of loaded gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning for DUI and possession of a loaded gun, according to Santa Rosa Police. At around 1:15 a.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations about fifteen minutes after a report of hearing possible gunshots. The driver, […]
3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
Left for dead; French bulldog pup rescued from Solano County Dumpster
SOLANO County -- A Vallejo resident has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after a French Bulldog pup was found barely clinging to life after being dumped into a gas station dumpster.According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, an employee of a gas station called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster. When the Animal Control officer arrived a short time later, they found the puppy unresponsive. The officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine the puppy was just barely alive. The dog was taken to a...
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
4 dead in 2 separate Oakland shootings, crash; residents say 'Stop the violence'
Police say four people are dead after two separate shootings, including a bicyclist who was killed by a car leaving the scene. It brings the number of lives lost in Oakland to 82 this year.
Three arrested after pursuit in SF
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks. The vehicle driven […]
3 found dead in Oakland after alleged shootings, vehicle collision; police looking for answers
According to OPD, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland after an alert on the gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, was activated.
Police search for suspects in San Rafael 7-Eleven robbery, car theft
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said. Deputies determined two […]
Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend over several months in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif, (KRON) — A man was arrested overnight on Friday in connection to stalking his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Brisbane resident Tiray Jamar Brewer. According to the ex-girlfriend, Brewer had been stalking her since […]
Three people shot dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were shot to death Friday evening in Oakland, the police department said. The call about the shooting came in at 7:11 p.m. at 2837 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. No other information was immediately made public.
Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
2 suspects arrested after retail thefts in Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a retail theft Thursday afternoon in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard where a man and a woman were later arrested. An employee at one of the businesses reported to […]
Police seize firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars in cash from residence
Police seized multiple firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars from a residence on Wednesday, according to Daly City Police Department.
5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation
OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
1 dead, 4 hospitalized in early morning Newark crash
NEWARK -- One person was killed and four others transported to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash involving three vehicles in Newark.Crash investigators said they suspect speeding and alcohol use contributed to the 2:30 a.m. crash on Cherry St. near Mowry Ave. Newark police said officers and Alameda County firefighters responded and upon arrival discovered five victims. The driver of one of the vehicles ultimately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of that victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries. The third driver and other passengers were also transported to a local hospital for observation. It was the second fatal traffic collision in Newark in 2022.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Traffic Officer Anthony Piquette via email at anthony.piquette@newark.org or by phone at 510.578.4953.
Officer kills gunman during exchange of fire following Oakley domestic dispute
OAKLEY -- Police in Oakley shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire following a standoff with officers early Friday morning, authorities said.The shooting happened several hours after the initial call to police about a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in a neighborhood between Main Street and Village Parkway. The caller reported her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car, not letting her leave. She also told police her boyfriend said he was going to kill her and himself. After arriving at the residence, the woman ran away...
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
