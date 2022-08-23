ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sourcing Journal

Off-Price Retail Just Made This 'Rare' Move

Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
TheStreet

Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report has famously been a good place to work. It even paid its employees $15 an hour way before most places. Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits by providing photos and reviews. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom and Macy's cut earnings outlooks. Could major sales be on the way?

You may have noticed retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl's have overstocked shelves. This could be a deal shoppers dream of as pre-holiday sales could be on the way!. What is happening:. This week, Nordstrom and Macy's shared with investors that they are cutting their earnings expectations, just...
Sourcing Journal

Will Walmart and Target's Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?

With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
Sourcing Journal

TJX's Problem? 'Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon'

Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
Motley Fool

Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?

It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
pymnts

Walmart, Target, Kohl's Look to Cut Amazon's Apparel Lead

With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
pymnts

Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation

As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
pymnts

Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing

At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
