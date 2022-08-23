Read full article on original website
Related
Off-Price Retail Just Made This ‘Rare’ Move
Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and Kohl’s are all slashing prices – the three items you can save the most on
DEPARTMENT stores have announced a surplus in stock that will lead to major discounts. Nordstrom, Macy's, and Kohl's have recently joined the list of stores that will let consumers benefit from a surprise in the supply chain. A seven percent rise in inventory will lead to major sales this season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem
Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report has famously been a good place to work. It even paid its employees $15 an hour way before most places. Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits by providing photos and reviews. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."
goodmorningamerica.com
Nordstrom and Macy's cut earnings outlooks. Could major sales be on the way?
You may have noticed retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl's have overstocked shelves. This could be a deal shoppers dream of as pre-holiday sales could be on the way!. What is happening:. This week, Nordstrom and Macy's shared with investors that they are cutting their earnings expectations, just...
Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?
With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’
Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
Walmart Faces Backlash: "Deceiving Its Customers"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Motley Fool
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says even wealthier families are penny-pinching
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview that even wealthier families are looking to save money, as they feel pinched by the high price of groceries. "People are really price-focused now, regardless of income level" he said. Food prices are up 10.9% over the past 12 months as...
Amazon is pressing pause on dozens more self-checkout grocery stores amid disappointing sales, report says
Amazon is halting the rollout of more Fresh self-checkout food stores, The Sunday Times reported. Sources told the UK newspaper that disappointing sales and an uncertain economy led to the decision. Amazon has struggled to open physical stores amid high costs and tension with Whole Foods. Amazon is pausing the...
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead
With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation
As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Grocery Roundup: Kroger Expands eCommerce Delivery; Albertsons Trials All-Self-Checkout Store
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) the opening of two automated facilities, one in Greater Nashville and the other in the Chicago Metro Area, enabling the launch of in-house fulfillment of eCommerce delivery orders in both areas. "Kroger Delivery promises an unparalleled shopping and...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0