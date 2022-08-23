Read full article on original website
Related
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
WIBW
Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26. Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co....
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
WIBW
Clay Center Police warn of door-to-door scammer
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police have warned residents of a man going door-to-door attempting to run scams. The Clay Center Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 27, it warned residents of a man attempting to scam residents. CCPD said the man is a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches...
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
WIBW
$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
Second ATM burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
AUBURN (KSNT) – The second suspect in an attempted burglary of an ATM machine at an Auburn bank has been arrested. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Frink was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine on Aug. 11. Frink has been charged […]
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
Comments / 0