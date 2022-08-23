Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota State fair starts Thursday
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown is on for the South Dakota state fair in Huron. The fair kicks off next Thursday. Fairgoers will need to use caution around the Dakota Events Complex construction site on the east end of the fairgrounds. Livestock exhibitors should also note the new...
KELOLAND TV
Poll shows marijuana referendum could fail in November
A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail. The poll of 500 registered voters in July found...
KELOLAND TV
SD transportation panel OKs four projects
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four more projects for improving roads and bridges in South Dakota have been awarded. The state Transportation Commission approved all of them Thursday. They’re in Bon Homme, Haakon, Ziebach, Butte, Lawrence, Brule and Charles Mix counties. Three were 10% or more below the estimates.
KELOLAND TV
Naomi Project helps exploited and trafficked labor in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not be trafficked to provide sex but they may be building our houses and offices, cooking our food or cleaning our buildings. “Maybe you can see a quiet city but behind it are human trafficking cases. Every day there is exploitation, racism and (Visa contract abuses),” said Carmen Vega, who works with the Naomi Project in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 29, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Steering future truckers online
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Becoming a professional truck driver in South Dakota has now become as convenient as reaching for your cell phone. The South Dakota Trucking Association has developed an online course people can take that will help them along the way toward securing their commercial driver license. This new online coursework could help address a nationwide shortage of truckers.
KELOLAND TV
Heating up for the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 26
Most of the rain we got this morning has been light. That was not the case in southwest South Dakota overnight. Downtown Rapid City and Mount Rushmore recorded an inch of rain. Rapid City airport got two inches of rain. Brownsville, in Lawrence County, got close to 4-1/2”. Incoming moisture produced widespread fog this morning.
KELOLAND TV
Building international trade relationships for SD soybeans
COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — People who live in the eastern part of KELOLAND see soybeans just about every time they leave city limits. But in other places, the crop is not nearly as common. Commodity buyers from multiple Southeast Asia countries made their way to South Dakota on Thursday...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts
DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.
KELOLAND TV
New weather station helps farmers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Precision agriculture requires precise data. On Wednesday, state officials along with SDSU and the Army Corps of Engineers held a ribbon cutting at a new weather station that will help farmers make better decisions. “Wind speed is a very important factor. When folks are...
KELOLAND TV
Preserving Custer Peak Fire Lookout
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students with the Box Elder Job Corps are taking on a major renovation project. One that comes with a spectacular view. Although it’s a hike to get up to the Custer Peak Fire Lookout, these students say it’s worth it. Seth Ruff...
KELOLAND TV
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
