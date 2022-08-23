ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: No. 3 Badgers open season with 3-0 sweep over TCU

Wisconsin opened its season just as you’d expect a national champion to do: proving themselves against a lesser opponent. The new-look defending champs posted a 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-16) sweep against the TCU Horned Frogs as familiar faces and old stars emerged. All-Big Ten preseason first-team outside hitter Sarah...
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Defensive Line Position Preview

Wisconsin football opens its season at Camp Randall on September 3rd where they’ll take on the Illinois State Redbirds. The Badgers are finishing up Fall camp and transitioning into game week, which means it’s time to get you prepped for what you should expect to see from each position group this Fall.
