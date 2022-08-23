Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Nicole Bateman of the EDC on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co. to talk about the positive momentum in Decatur and technology progress. Listen to the podcast now!
Mid-Summer Moon Productions presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
August 28, 2022 – It’s a tale as old as time and Mid-Summer Moon Productions is bringing it to the Decatur Civic Center. Join the cast in the enchanted world of the Broadway classic Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this September. It’s the classic story of Belle,...
COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 5 Available at Memorial Drive-Thru Lab
August 26, 2022 – Memorial Drive-Thru Lab on South Sixth is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 5 years old, following its approval as “safe and effective” by federal agencies. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The first...
