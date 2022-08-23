The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert warning the public about a new online scam specifically targeting kids. Basically, the scam works like this: the child receives a message from an unknown person on social media. The unknown person begins communicating with the child, and a “friend” relationship is formed. Eventually, images are sent back and forth. Most of the time, these images aren’t the kind you’d want family or friends to see.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO