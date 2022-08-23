Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.L. CaneChipley, FL
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two statesLavinia ThompsonDothan, AL
Bonifay woman arrested after remains of missing couple found on propertyLavinia ThompsonBonifay, FL
Related
Local beloved resident celebrates her 80th birthday
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway resident was given quite the surprise and celebration Saturday afternoon. Beulah Bowers turned 80 on Saturday. Many family members, neighbors and city commissioners came out for the party. Bowers, or ‘The Queen’ as many called her, was gifted a plaque and a picture for all the love, happiness, and […]
School for autistic adults opening in Marianna Monday
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Monday is the first day of class for a new type of school in Marianna. “Next Step at Endeavor Academy” is a two-year transition program for adults with autism. Executive Director Tammy Dasher has been working in special education for the last 30 years. Next Step is a way […]
Update: Investigators say ‘laced’ brownie story was a lie
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mowat Middle School student who said he ate a laced brownie given to him by another student was lying, school officials, said Wednesday. The lie kicked off an investigation and school officials sent a notice out to parents warning about the dangers of allowing kids to […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
Chipley dominates Rutherford in home shutout
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team kept last season’s momentum going with a 41-0 shutout win over the Rutherford Rams. Chipley improves to 1-0 to start the season and will host back-to-back Alabama state champions, Pike Liberal Arts, on Friday, September 2. Rutherford falls to 0-1 and will host Blountstown on Thursday, September […]
RELATED PEOPLE
foxwilmington.com
Florida Man Lights His Own House on Fire, Killing One of His Dogs: Sheriffs
A Florida man was charged with arson and animal cruelty after he allegedly set his home on fire and killed one of the family dogs, according to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a...
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
mypcblife.com
BCSO Issues Scam Alert
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert warning the public about a new online scam specifically targeting kids. Basically, the scam works like this: the child receives a message from an unknown person on social media. The unknown person begins communicating with the child, and a “friend” relationship is formed. Eventually, images are sent back and forth. Most of the time, these images aren’t the kind you’d want family or friends to see.
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sneads honors officer shot in the line of duty
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The town of Sneads came together to recognize and celebrate a hometown hero Saturday. The Sneads Police Department held a benefit for Sgt. Brett Preston, who was shot in the line of duty last month. Hundreds turned out to thank Preston for his service. “This makes me want to come back […]
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
Blountstown rolls past Freeport in home opener
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team opened the season with a 52-20 victory over Freeport at home Friday night. Blountstown improves to 1-0 to start the season and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 1. Freeport falls to 0-1 to start the season and visits Jay on Friday, September 2.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments. Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
Two men were found guilty of attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
Comments / 3