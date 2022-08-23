We have been inundated by the Governor with his reasons for wanted to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams in Washington State. We hear about the salmon population, the health of the Southern Resident Orca, the need to return the river to it's "wild" state. What you don't hear from the Gov., or his allies, is the damage that will be caused and how that damage flies in the face of his biggest pet priority.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO