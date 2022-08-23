Read full article on original website
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Northwest Ag Awarded Millions Through SCBG Funding
On Thursday, USDA announced it was awarding $72.9 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant program funding for Fiscal Year 2022. The funding, via AMS, will go to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For the Pacific...
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
Noxious Weed Threatens Horses in Washington State
A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities. Hoary alyssum has been...
How Washington gun control laws compare to other states
Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
WSDA Investigating Sick Horses
The Washington state Department of Agriculture is investigating what caused several horses to recently become sick. The Department confirmed on Facebook they are investigating reports of suspected hoary alyssum in hay, possibly causing several horses to become ill. According to WSDA, symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities. According to social media reports, hoary alyssum has been detected in Lewis and Jefferson counties.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
There's an influx of people moving to Eastern Washington in significant fire danger areas
Many new people are moving to our area and it seems some aren't too aware of the real risks of fire. A roundtable discussion with U.S. Senator Patty Murray reveals that people aren't educated enough on fire safety, and it's putting too many in danger. Senator Murray says her mission...
The hypocrisy behind tearing down Washington’s Lower Snake River Dams.
We have been inundated by the Governor with his reasons for wanted to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams in Washington State. We hear about the salmon population, the health of the Southern Resident Orca, the need to return the river to it's "wild" state. What you don't hear from the Gov., or his allies, is the damage that will be caused and how that damage flies in the face of his biggest pet priority.
Tri-Cities population growth outpaces housing availability
(The Center Square) – The Tri-Cities area has seen the most population growth of any area in Washington during the past 10 years, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. The largest population change in the state occurred in Franklin County, which grew by 24%. Neighboring Benton County grew by about 18%, which is above the 14.6% state average, according to the Census report.
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
No more free lunches for Washington state school kids. Here's how it works this year
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted so many aspects of everyday life, including the country's school meal program. Thanks to federal waivers, last year, any child could eat at school for free, regardless of income. Those waivers have now expired and it's up to individual states to figure out how to feed kids.
Washington Attorney General, West Coast States Oppose Major Gas Pipeline Project
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading the three West Coast states in a challenge to a $335 million pipeline improvement project to increase the flow of Canadian natural gas to the Northwest and California. The Monday filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from Ferguson and the Oregon and...
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
Washington to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by the year 2035. Inslee announced the move in a tweet on Wednesday and said a new rule will be finalized by the end of the year. Under a 2020 state law, Washington is...
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
