Grandview, WA

KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
610KONA

Northwest Ag Awarded Millions Through SCBG Funding

On Thursday, USDA announced it was awarding $72.9 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant program funding for Fiscal Year 2022. The funding, via AMS, will go to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For the Pacific...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Noxious Weed Threatens Horses in Washington State

A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities. Hoary alyssum has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Washington gun control laws compare to other states

Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
KXRO.com

More changes to Westport salmon fishery

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
WESTPORT, WA
610KONA

WSDA Investigating Sick Horses

The Washington state Department of Agriculture is investigating what caused several horses to recently become sick. The Department confirmed on Facebook they are investigating reports of suspected hoary alyssum in hay, possibly causing several horses to become ill. According to WSDA, symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities. According to social media reports, hoary alyssum has been detected in Lewis and Jefferson counties.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

The hypocrisy behind tearing down Washington’s Lower Snake River Dams.

We have been inundated by the Governor with his reasons for wanted to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams in Washington State. We hear about the salmon population, the health of the Southern Resident Orca, the need to return the river to it's "wild" state. What you don't hear from the Gov., or his allies, is the damage that will be caused and how that damage flies in the face of his biggest pet priority.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Break
Politics
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities population growth outpaces housing availability

(The Center Square) – The Tri-Cities area has seen the most population growth of any area in Washington during the past 10 years, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. The largest population change in the state occurred in Franklin County, which grew by 24%. Neighboring Benton County grew by about 18%, which is above the 14.6% state average, according to the Census report.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Washington to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by the year 2035. Inslee announced the move in a tweet on Wednesday and said a new rule will be finalized by the end of the year. Under a 2020 state law, Washington is...
WASHINGTON STATE

