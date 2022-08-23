Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
ksro.com
Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House
Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee
A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested
PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An Oakland man is suffering from at least one gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two people were arguing with each other, and the argument escalated, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
mendofever.com
Wildland Fire Quickly Controlled Near Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
At approximately 10:50 a.m. air and ground firefighters were dispatched to a fire that reportedly ignited along Highway 101 near Nelson Ranch, a property between Ukiah and Hopland. The Incident Commander reported the fire was one-quarter acre in size burning in oak woodland along the freeway. Within ten minutes, crews...
I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
California woman dead for over a year found in home with woman claiming to be daughter
Police in California are investigating a "suspicious death" after a deceased woman, believed to have been dead for over a year, was found in a Petaluma home with another adult woman who identified herself as the deceased's daughter.
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
