Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in alleged abduction arrested after fleeing police, crashing into squad car
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A suspect wanted in an alleged abduction was arrested Saturday following a series of police chases in southern Minnesota.The Cannon Falls Police Department says the suspect was first spotted shortly before 11 a.m. where a female, whose age was not specified, reported at a gas station that she'd just escaped being abducted in the Twin Cities. Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the crash, the suspect drove north on Highway 52, eventually out of the sight of traffic cameras, police said. Authorities issued an alert for the suspect, who was later spotted in Northfield, heading south on Interstate 35. After another 20-mile chase, the suspect stopped in Faribault, where officers took the suspect into custody. The officer involved in the crash was not hurt.
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted felon fights with officer, strikes squad car
A wanted felon scuffled with a North Mankato police officer who was trying to arrest him, then struck a squad car with his vehicle. Jacob Spencer Langton, 31, of Mankato was arrested Friday afternoon on outstanding felony warrants. Langton is currently being held in the Nicollet County Jail awaiting formal charges.
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
KIMT
Three injured in Kossuth County collision
ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
Faribault County Register
Bevcomm equipment gets all shot up
An incident which occurred south of Blue Earth left many Bevcomm customers without service for about four hours on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19. A utility box located at the intersection of 85th Street and 360th Avenue was damaged when a person or persons fired gunshots into the unit. “Approximately nine...
Southern Minnesota News
Update: Missing St. Peter patient located
UPDATE: Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement. He was placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital, according to police. The Mankato Department of Public Safety thanked...
RELATED PEOPLE
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that first took place on June 15th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time. 56-year old Bryan Douglas Battin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KIMT
Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County. Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
Southern Minnesota News
Police seeking ‘mentally ill & dangerous’ patient last seen at River Hills Mall
Mankato police are asking the public for help in locating a St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient. Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, was last seen during a supervised community outing at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. yesterday. Rowland is a court-committed patient who is mentally ill and dangerous, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Austin man takes plea deal over liquid meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is taking a plea deal over drug charges in Mitchell County. Logan Carlyle Cox, 26 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp. A charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.
KIMT
Freeborn 1 of 8 Minnesota counties to get disaster assistance due to flooding
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County is one of eight in Minnesota to receive disaster assistance due to flooding, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday. The assistance in Freeborn County is connected to severe flooding July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to...
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
ALPD pleads with public about dangers of opioid overdoses after an increase in cases
(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Police Department is taking to social media to sound the alarm on overdose deaths happening within the city writing, just one pill can kill. The department says since late last month they’ve responded to four overdoses involving young adults. In two of those cases, the young people died and now their deaths are under investigation.
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Comments / 7