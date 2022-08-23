Vote for the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Week 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a great Viewers’ Choice Game in week one, the contest returns this week with four number one ranked teams on the docket.

In 11A, it’s a semifinal rematch between #1 Madison and #4 Dell Rapids.

In 9-man, it’s a battle of #1 ranked teams as 9A #1 hosts 9AA #1 Howard.

Finally, it’s a cross class battle between 9AA #4 Hamlin and 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary.

The team that receives the most votes will earn bonus highlights from their contest on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone. That show airs this Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

