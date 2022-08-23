ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Vote for the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Week 2

By Grant Sweeter
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a great Viewers’ Choice Game in week one, the contest returns this week with four number one ranked teams on the docket.

You can vote for this week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week above:

In 11A, it’s a semifinal rematch between #1 Madison and #4 Dell Rapids.

In 9-man, it’s a battle of #1 ranked teams as 9A #1 hosts 9AA #1 Howard.

Finally, it’s a cross class battle between 9AA #4 Hamlin and 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary.

Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: #4 Hanson vs. #1 Howard

The team that receives the most votes will earn bonus highlights from their contest on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone. That show airs this Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

You can vote for any of the three contests above by heading to the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week Page.

Dannenbring goes for 6 TD’s, OG throttles BV

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The top ranked Lynx opened their season against number four O’Gorman. In the 2nd quarter with the Knights trailing by a point, Bennett Dannenbring would look left then throw right and would find Ryland Satter in the heart of the field for six. That would put OG in front and they […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
