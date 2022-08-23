Vote for the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Week 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a great Viewers’ Choice Game in week one, the contest returns this week with four number one ranked teams on the docket.Vote for the Week 2 Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week
You can vote for this week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week above:
In 11A, it’s a semifinal rematch between #1 Madison and #4 Dell Rapids.
In 9-man, it’s a battle of #1 ranked teams as 9A #1 hosts 9AA #1 Howard.
Finally, it’s a cross class battle between 9AA #4 Hamlin and 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary.Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: #4 Hanson vs. #1 Howard
The team that receives the most votes will earn bonus highlights from their contest on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone. That show airs this Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.Vote for the Week 2 Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week
