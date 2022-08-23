ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Admission About His Future At Nebraska

Five seasons ago, Scott Frost was the leader of the undefeated UCF Knights and earned his dream job at his alma mater Nebraska. But since taking over in Lincoln, the Huskers haven't come close to a winning season, suffering heartbreaking losses in the process. Coming into Saturday, 19 of Nebraska's 29 losses under Frost had been by a touchdown or less.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance

The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Wild Bo Pelini, Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral

Nebraska didn't get off to the best start on Saturday. The Cornhuskers lost another one-score game, 31-28, to the Northwestern Wildcats. They blew an 11-point second-half lead, and are now 5-21 in one-score games in the Scott Frost era. This is a pivotal year for Frost as he's hoping to...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach

Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Dan Dakich
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#Texas A M#Osu#Coac
The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Scott Frost Asked If He Would Resign From Nebraska

Scott Frosts' coaching stint with Nebraska has been frustrating to say the least. With a three-point loss to Northwestern to kickoff the 2022 college football season, that frustration continued at full tilt on Saturday. Today's Week 0 defeat marks Frosts' ninth loss in a row — eight of which came...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

Scott Frost Appears To Throw His Assistant Coaches Under The Bus

As if his onside kick call in the third quarter wasn't bad enough, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to call out his assistant coaches during Saturday's postgame press conference. Frost questioned the offensive staff's creativity when it comes to calling plays. "I think our offensive staff has to learn...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss

The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
605K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy