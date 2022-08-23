Read full article on original website
Sonoma Sheriff Seeking Information on Missing Cloverdale Man
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about a missing person under suspicious circumstances from Cloverdale. Gregory Peterson was last seen on July 16th when he’s believed to have left his home to help a unknown acquaintance with car trouble. The following day, Peterson’s car was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since. He’s described as a 62-year-old white male, approximately 6’03” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The award for information is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.
“River Arch” Sculpture Unveiled in Petaluma
A Petaluma artist’s sculpture is now on display where Lynch Creek Trail meets Lakeville Highway. David Best unveiled the 25-foot steel public art piece at a ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend. The sculpture is called the “River Arch” and it resembles other intricate temples that he has created for Burning Man each year. Best was commissioned to create the sculpture more than five years ago by the Petaluma Public Art Committee. He called it a “labor of love.”
2022 Santa Rosa Marathon This Saturday and Sunday
The Santa Rosa Marathon is this weekend, with races on Saturday and Sunday. This year there will be a full marathon, a half marathon, a Ten-K and a Five-K run. The route winds down city streets and past farms and vineyards in rural areas. All four races will start and finish at Old Courthouse Square. Drivers should expect several road closures on both days. Sunday’s full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying event.
