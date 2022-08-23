Read full article on original website
Morning Buzz: August 26
1. Tickets going on sale in less than an hour to Billy Joel who's coming to DeVos Performance Hall in late October. This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his 70s and 80s. Tickets may be purchased...
DO NOT SWIM: Strong winds create high waves on Lake Michigan today
WEST MICHIGAN — While today may feel like the perfect beach day with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, strong winds from the north will quickly turn the lake shore dangerous. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids has issued a HIGH BEACH HAZARD along with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES. The...
Severe weather possible on Monday, stay weather aware
WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1, MARGINAL risk for all of Michigan, including West Michigan, for Monday, August 29. The main threats include heavy downpours, hail and strong wind. According to the SPC, showers may be ongoing across parts of the region Monday...
