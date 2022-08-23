Read full article on original website
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Video of Ohio State LB commit Arvell Reese, DB target Bryce West after outstanding performances Friday night
Reese with a huge sack to force a Liberty field goal attempt that was not successful and kept Liberty off the board until later in the game.
Eleven Warriors
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
Kurelic: Ohio O-tackle sleeper? OSU commit playing like a 5-star: Buckeyes not giving up; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville at Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty game. In...
College Football World Not Happy With Guest Picker News
College GameDay is heading to Columbus, Ohio for the big Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game this Saturday, and they're rolling out the red carpet for their guest picker. ESPN has announced that Grammy nominated rapper Jack Harlow has been tabbed as their guest performer and picker for their guest selections this weekend. Harlow confirmed in a video that he will be performing for Ohio State fans before making the picks alongside Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the incomparable Lee Corso.
The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild
Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game. But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?. According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point...
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Keon Keeley Taking Official Visit to Ohio State Sept. 3, Colin Hurley and Miles Lockhart to Attend Michigan Game
Ohio State is going to get its shot at landing five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. Per On3, Ohio State’s persistence with the 6-foot-6, 242-pound former Notre Dame commit has paid off as he will take an official visit to Ohio State for the season opener against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3.
landgrantholyland.com
2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit
Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.
Watch: Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Talks About Preparing For Ohio State
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Ohio State vs. Michigan could produce one of the best games in the rivalry’s history: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Game 12 in the breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 football schedule, as Ohio State hosts Michigan with a shot at revenge after the Wolverines won The Game last year for the first time since 2011. The game. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26, Noon,...
Eleven Warriors
Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
cnycentral.com
Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
