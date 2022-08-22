ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Texas Little Leaguer stunningly robbed a sure-fire home run while losing his hat

The 2022 Little League World Series continues to show off moments of incredible talent from youths across the world. On Wednesday, Texas (Southwest Region) and Pennsylvania (Mid-Atlantic Region) were playing in an elimination game as the championship looms ahead this upcoming weekend. With Texas holding a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third, it seemed as if this deep shot from Braden Hatch was destined to crest the wall for the tying home run.
