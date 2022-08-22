Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
Texas Little Leaguer stunningly robbed a sure-fire home run while losing his hat
The 2022 Little League World Series continues to show off moments of incredible talent from youths across the world. On Wednesday, Texas (Southwest Region) and Pennsylvania (Mid-Atlantic Region) were playing in an elimination game as the championship looms ahead this upcoming weekend. With Texas holding a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third, it seemed as if this deep shot from Braden Hatch was destined to crest the wall for the tying home run.
littleleague.org
Meet the Teams: Final Four at the 2022 Little League Baseball® World Series
Only four teams remain as they look to take home the Championship Banner at the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series. Fu-Lin Little League (Taipei City, Chinese Taipei) will face Pabao Little League (Willemstad, Curaçao) in the International Championship, with Honolulu (Hawaii) Little League squaring off against Nolensville (Tenn.) Little League in the United States Championship game.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Urlacher against dome for new stadium: 'They can't do that'
There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Most of the players are in favor of the Bears moving. Based on their experiences playing at the cold, uneven-surfaced Soldier Field,...
WNBA Players Make Decision On Russia Following Brittney Griner Arrest
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody after she was sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner had hash oil in her luggage while traveling through a Russian airport. She was doing so in order to play in a Russian professional basketball league to make extra money. With current...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t Kick a Football Off a Colorado Fourteener
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I feel for Lloyd Athearn, the executive director of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. When Athearn isn’t overseeing trail maintenance on the...
Essence
Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles Sweep Podium At 2022 US Gymnastics Championships
17-year-old McClain had a combined score of 112.750 across two nights of competition. Black Girl Magic was in full effect during the 2022 Women’s US Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida, on August 21, 2022. Konnor McClain, who’d been in the stands watching the 2021 Championships just a year ago, posted a two-day point total of 112.750.
AOL Corp
Oklahoma readies for 25 executions in 2 years. But critics ask, 'Why the rush?'
Beginning Thursday, Oklahoma is set to execute its first of more than two dozen death row inmates over the next 29 months — an average of one execution per month over the next two years. If carried out in full, the unprecedented number of 25 executions would put to death 58% of the state’s death row inmates, who include a flurry of incarcerated individuals with mental health disorders and others who have maintained their innocence.
Comments / 7