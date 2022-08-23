314 no more: Rollout of new 557 area code officially begins

If you head out to get a new cell phone, you could be one of the first St. Louisans with the 557 area code. It's a big change for the 314 area, but not all St. Louisans are happy about it.

Last week, the overlay officially began, though some 314 numbers are still being assigned. So, what happens if you wind up with a 557?

KMOX's "The Show" talked with Heidi Wayman, the manager of data management at the North American Numbering Plan Administrator.

"We see a lot of people are very tied to their area code," she said. "I've seen people with tattoos of their area codes on them, festivals, there are beers with the area codes in the name, even music artists put the area codes in their lyrics."

She explained that, though the rollout of the 557 area code has seemed fast, it has been in the works for around three years, when 314 numbers started running out.

"It's put aside by the NANPA and it's acutally kept confidential until the state commission issues their order," Weyman said.

She said 557 was chosen because it wouldn't create any dialing conflicts with existing nearby area codes.

As for a Seinfeld-esque scenario where area codes become a status symbol...Wayman doesn't have much advice.

