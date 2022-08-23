Read full article on original website
7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta | What we know
ATLANTA — A family gathering in Atlanta turned violent Saturday night, with a 7-year-old girl dying from her injuries, authorities said. Atlanta Police are still investigating the tragic shooting. Here is what we know right now. Details of the fatal shooting. Atlanta Police said they were called to 180...
Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if...
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
Austell appoints first Black police chief
AUSTELL, Ga. — The city of Austell selected its first Black chief of police on Wednesday. Orrin Scott Hamilton is from Cordele and has most notably served with the Cobb County Police Department for over 20 years. He started law enforcement in November of 1995 as a patrol officer.
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old. They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that was the last pace...
1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday. The Henry County Police Department said they received several calls about a person shot in the area. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene along Declaration Drive in McDonough. Several agencies were outside of Project...
NAACP leaders call on Department of Justice to investigate Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA — NAACP leaders during a press conference Friday said they're seeking accountability and believe a federal investigation is needed to reach their goal. They raised concerns about the number of Black men shot by Atlanta Police officers in recent years where the investigations remain open, prosecutors haven't resolved the cases, or the civil rights organizations leaders believe excessive force was used but officers weren't held accountable.
Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows. According to Riverdale Police, two...
In-home day care owner arrested for injuring multiple kids in Griffin, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — An in-home day care owner in Spalding County was arrested Thursday after the Griffin Police Department said she injured multiple kids under her watch. Connie B. Pound, 61, was taken into custody by police following reports of abuse to children attending her state-certified, in-home day care in the city of Griffin. Pound, was taken to the Spalding County Jail, and police said no other suspects are being investigated at the time.
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived...
Man dead, two in custody after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex
ATLANTA — One man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. This all took place at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road. At this time, police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug-related...
'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again
ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
'We stand here in a state of solidarity' | Atlanta community calls for peace after rash of gun violence
ATLANTA — A group of anti-violence organizations came together Sunday trying to give people resources and support amid a rash of gun violence in metro Atlanta. The event happened close to a location where two people were shot in July. The group's message included people needing to come together, supporting each other, and talking about their issues instead of turning to guns.
Community where Rayshard Brooks was killed reacts to decision to drop officers' charges
ATLANTA — The images of a burning Wendy's and streets filled with people are just as vivid more than two years later for several community members in the Peoplestown neighborhood. The decision by a special prosecutor to drop all charges for the two officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves once again through a community that's still healing.
Thousands of people who died from drug overdoses remembered at memorial
CUMMING, Ga. — A two-day memorial concludes Sunday in Forsyth County ahead of Drug Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st. It's an emotional, visual representation of the lives gone too soon because of drug overdoses. A sea of faces from all walks of life lines a shopping center in...
Who is Rayshard Brooks?
ATLANTA — For two years, the city of Atlanta has heard his name, and the details of what happened on June 12, 2020. That Friday night, 27-year-old Atlantan Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in a Wendy’s parking lot on University Avenue off I-75/85 in southeast Atlanta.
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect denied bond | What we know
ATLANTA — An incident Monday afternoon sent residents in Midtown taking shelter as Atlanta Police announced a deadly shooting on Peachtree Street and West Peachtree Street. The alleged shooter was eventually taken into custody hours later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Here's what we know:. Atlanta Police were first...
Police report details SWAT incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home
ATLANTA — A Rome SWAT team was called out to the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday over a false call, according to police. In a report obtained by 11Alive, Rome police note they received a call from a Virginia crisis line informing them of a man who had been shot five times in a bathtub. The caller also said that there was a woman still in the home, who possibly had children with her.
