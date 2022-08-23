Cops are looking for an alleged sex fiend who purportedly groped a teenage girl in a Queens elevator, and then offered to her money to spit on him. The bizarre incident happened Aug. 8, though the NYPD just released details on Friday. According to police, on that afternoon a 14-year-old girl got into an elevator in a residential building in Flushing. A man who had followed her inside then began asking if she was a model.

