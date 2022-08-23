ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

From Alanis Morissette to ZZ Top, which Iowa State Fair concert sold the most tickets?

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
The Iowa State Fair has wrapped another year of food and festivities.

Whether you attended every day of the 2022 State Fair or weren't able to make it out at all, the Des Moines Register has collected a list of the Grandstand music acts and their accompanying attendance numbers.

Before the State Fair started, Brooks & Dunn led in ticket sales with Carrie Underwood following. Here's a look back at each of the State Fair shows, including the number of ticket sales for each, from an ironic-drenched appearance by Alanis Morissette to a long-delayed Keith Urban performance.

Skillet

Attendance: 4,537

Skillet kicked off the Iowa State Fair with 15 songs from their roster of Christian rock. Fans got a taste of favorites such as “Hero” and “Monster” as well as “Whispers in the Dark” and “The Resistance.”

Skillet is a four-member band hailing from Wisconsin that has picked up a considerable following over the past decade and has continued to produce a steady stream of popular music since then. Earlier this year, the band put out its latest album "Dominion."

Brooks & Dunn

Attendance: 15,074

After more than a decade away from the Grandstand stage, country duo Brooks & Dunn returned to the venue on the second night of the 2022 festivities to a hearty welcome with the most well-attended Grandstand show of the year.

"Sounds like we're back in Iowa tonight," Leon Eric “Kix” Brooks told the crowd as the band wrapped a performance of "My Next Broken Heart."

Though the duo has played at the State Fair nine times since 1992, this marked the first appearance for the performers at the Grandstand since the venue's 2018 renovations.

Brooks & Dunn released their latest studio album, "Reboot," in 2019 with updated versions of the pair's past hits recorded with artists such as Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves.

Nelly

Attendance: 13,270

When Nelly, sporting an Iowa State Fair T-shirt, came onto the stage with his half-brother City Spud — awash in primary colors — the audience was quick to sing along with classics such as "E.I." and "Put Your Hands Up," from the hip-hop artist's catalog.

"I want to thank each and every one of you that's coming out here tonight," Nelly told the crowd, one of many declarations of appreciation for his fans over the course of the night.

"No matter what it was that turned you on to Nelly, I want to thank all of Iowa one more time!"

Nelly is responsible for the classic hip-hop album "Country Grammar" as well as songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Just a Dream." This appearance marked his first Grandstand performance.

Demi Lovato

Attendance: 5,008

It's been four years since pop star Demi Lovato has toured and her State Fair Grandstand show helped usher in that return to live music.

The show was part of her "Holy F***" tour and was her second appearance on stage since that four-year absence.

She kicked off her set with “Holy F***,” the title track on her new album, followed by “Freak,” “Substance” and “Eat Me.” The 21-song setlist included a cover of “Iris” from the Goo Goo Dolls, “29,” “Skin of My Teeth” and “Cool for the Summer” to end the show.

Her current tour is titled after her latest album which was released on Aug. 19, less than a week after her State Fair show.

Alanis Morissette

Attendance: 12,129

It was like rain on an Iowa State Fair day when Alanis Morissette brought her alt-rock anthems to the Grandstand stage.

While singing "Not the Doctor," the microphones blew out, but Morissette kept going, determined to keep the crowd engaged and singing along.

"Our power went out for a second," she said following the end of the song. "We're going to do something acoustic," she joked.

When the power came back, Morissette rewarded the crowd for their patience with her biggest hit "Ironic." The crowd sang nearly the entire introduction with passion before Morissette took over the chorus.

The 48-year-old Canadian singer and seven-time Grammy winner came to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand as part of the 25th anniversary tour of her award-winning debut album "Jagged Little Pill."

ZZ Top

Attendance: 6,992

ZZ Top returned to the State Fair for the first time since 2005 as part of the classic rock band's Raw Whiskey Tour.

The 15-song setlist included ZZ Top’s hits such as “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Pearl Necklace,” “Got Me Under Pressure,” a cover of Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons,” “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

The band, with Ann Wilson of Heart opening, ended the night with “La Grange.”

Last summer, bassist and original member Dusty Hill died at age 72, and Elwood Francis, who already worked with the band as a guitar tech, has since filled his spot.

John Crist

Attendance: 3,055

John Crist, the only non-musical Grandstand act for the year, landed at the tail end of ticket sales for 2022.

Crist is a stand-up comedian famous for performing sketch comedy videos on YouTube and Buzzfeed. His comedy focuses on his experiences as a Christian in the modern day as well as more general social topics.

Kane Brown

Attendance: 14,541

Kane Brown decided to enter the Iowa Grandstand stage in a blaze of glory as he and his band launched into "Setting the Night On Fire" while the crowd boiled with excitement.

"I've been waiting all day to play for you guys," Brown said to his thousands of gathered fans.

The evening's Grandstand stage configuration included a catwalk that gave Brown several opportunities to bend down and reach directly into the crowd gathered for his show.

Brown became prominent in the 2010s with early songs like "Used to Love You Sober" and "Don't Go City on Me," and gained momentum from a cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” on Facebook that accrued 7 million views in three weeks.

Since then, his catalog has expanded to include "Whisky Sour" and "Homesick." His next full album, "Different Man," is set for release on Sept. 9.

Disturbed

Attendance: 7,564

Disturbed played the second Friday of 2022's State Fair Grandstand.

The 17-song setlist kicked off with “Ten Thousand Fists” followed by “Inside the Fire.” Fans heard a cover of “Land of Confusion” from Genesis and “The Sound of Silence” from Simon & Garfunkel. Disturbed capped off their show with “Indestructible” before returning to the stage during an encore with “The Light” and “Down with the Sickness.”

Chevelle opened for Disturbed with a 15-song setlist that included “The Red,” “I Get It” and “Send the Pain Below.”

Keith Urban

Attendance: 13,711

After years of waiting, thousands of Urban's fans got a little bit of everything from the country artist during his time on stage.

"Every night when we get to track 10, we do a different song, a random song," Urban explained roughly halfway through his set as a digital wheel landed on the song "Say Something." "Because you all want to hear different things... we could be here for three days playing music."

As the crowd roared approvingly at the prospect of 72 hours of Urban, the musician joked, "OK, I'll call home and tell them I'll be a little late."

Urban kept fans on their feet, opening with “Tumbleweed” and capping off the show with “Wasted Time.” In between, favorites such as “Long Hot Summer,” “You Look Good in My Shirt,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16.”

Carrie Underwood

Attendance: 14,754

Underwood kicked off her show on the final night of the State Fair with "Church Bells" before singing "Undo It" and "Cowboy Casanova."

She later launched into "Denim & Rhinestones" from her latest album that came out in June along with some of her biggest hits, including "Something in the Water," "Cry Pretty" and "Wasted."

Underwood closed out the night with performances of "Last Name" and "Before He Cheats," with raging flames displayed on the screen at the back of the stage before Underwood took the final bow on the 2022 State Fair Grandstand stage.

More Iowa State Fair coverage

  • Five women serve on the Iowa State Fair Board, the most ever. Now, they hope to inspire more.

Staff writer Francesca Block contributed to this article.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

