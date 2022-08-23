ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

24 Oregon arts organizations receive grant awards

EUGENE, Ore. — Organizations in Eugene such as the Lane Arts Council, the Eugene Symphony Association, and the Wordcrafters in Eugene are among 24 arts organizations around the state that have been awarded learning grants. The Oregon Arts Commission announced that the organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Fatal Crash on HWY 126W

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 126W near milepost 29 early Saturday morning. OSP revealed in their investigation that westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by 39-year-old Chad Colborn from Florence, OR failed to negotiate a corner and exited the roadway, striking a tree.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
ROSEBURG, OR

