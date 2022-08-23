Read full article on original website
Related
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Bozeman Karen Very Concerned with Overexcited “Halloween People”
Gallatin County beware: Turns out Karen doesn't appreciate your devil worshiping Halloween decorations. Lord help you if you do one of those "Satan shows" with lights and music. She's already throwing a fit about it online. I know a bunch of those adult, Halloween-loving cuckoo birds who start planning their...
[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail
A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show
One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
Development in Gallatin County looks to add 260 homes
On the empty field but soon there will be around 260 new homes which the developer says is much needed for the working community here in the valley.
After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing
A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale
This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Bozeman Rentals Just Hit Wallet Melting Prices
When you're looking to rent an apartment in the Bozeman area, you need lightning-fast reflexes, perfect paperwork, and a ton of money. You'll be forking out far more than the price of an ounce of gold every month. There's another important point to make before we go much further: 1...
Reddit User Has Dumb Complaint About Popular Bozeman Restaurant
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
What Would be Your ‘Real Housewives of Bozeman’ Tagline?
Bravo's 'Real Housewives' franchise might be trash TV but millions of people watch it every week. If Salt Lake City got their own branch, it's not that crazy to think Bozeman might be in the mix someday. Comedienne Katie Goodman and the talented cast of Broad Comedy used to do...
Montana State students with crappy cars, you’re my people
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
KULR8
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0