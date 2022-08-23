Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House

Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation.

According to CNN , which broke the news of Goepfert's departure on Tuesday, he will be replaced by White House receptionist Jacob Spreyer.

"From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side," Biden said in a statement. "In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he's been a trusted and loyal confidante who everyone counts on and who always delivers. Jill and I will miss Stephen, but we're proud that he will continue to serve the American people in his new role in the Biden-Harris administration as he continues his career in public service."

Presidential body men occupy a unique role at the White House. Their duties stretch across both the chief executive's public and private lives, requiring the person holding the job to be present at the president's side through nearly all hours of the day.

The extreme demands of the job have forced every president dating back to Richard Nixon to cycle through multiple body men throughout their terms in office. Biden's immediate predecessors, former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, employed two and four body men throughout their respective terms.

Goepfert, the first openly gay presidential body man, first entered Biden's orbit during the Obama years, when he served as a senior adviser to the then-vice president and his chief of staff, Steve Ricchetti. Goepfert eventually took over Biden's full personal aide duties on the 2020 presidential campaign trail .