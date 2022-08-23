ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Olivia Pratt-Korbel shooting timeline: How horror in Liverpool unfolded

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ifoS_0hRzVTUE00

On Monday evening, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed when a gunman forced his way into her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool.

She is not believed to have been the intended target, with the attacker chasing a 35-year-old man to the house and firing with “complete disregard” for its inhabitants.

Despite being rushed to a children’s hospital by police, Olivia died of her injuries in what officers have branded a “shocking and appalling” crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1splbB_0hRzVTUE00
DCS Mark Kameen and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police speak to the media after Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Here, the PA news agency sets out the timeline of events leading up to Olivia’s death:

– At about 10pm, a gunman in dark clothes and balaclava fires at two men walking in Kingsheath Avenue

– Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, opens her front door after hearing the shots. One of the men, 35, runs to her and pushes his way inside to escape

– He is chased by the gunman, who puts his hand through the doorway as Cheryl attempts to ram it shut

– The gunman fires into the house. A bullet passes through Cheryl’s wrist and hits Olivia, who is standing directly behind her, in the chest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J890D_0hRzVTUE00
Forensic officers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

– He fires twice more at the man before fleeing on foot through the front door

– The man, who has been repeatedly shot in his upper body, is collected by friends in a black Audi. They take him to hospital as the mother and daughter lie wounded

Police officers arrive at the house and rush Olivia to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she dies

– Cheryl is taken by paramedics to Aintree Hospital and treated for her gunshot wound

