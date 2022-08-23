The last piece of the Town of Gardiner’s approval for construction of a wireless telecommunications facility tower at 630 South Mountain Road fell into place at the August 16 Planning Board meeting. Board members voted unanimously to approve the amended site plan submitted by Wireless Edge Towers II, LLC, freeing up Town supervisor Marybeth Majestic to sign off on all the agreements pertaining to the project. Wireless Edge will then be able to begin work on the project 30 days after the Town Board’s August 2 vote to approve the amended lease agreement and Special Use Permit.

GARDINER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO