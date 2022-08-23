ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV)- Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in Monticello where two young men were killed in 2021. Recently, on the one-year anniversary, a 70-year-old woman was also gunned down at the home. Investigators said they are looking into if the crimes are connected.
MONTICELLO, FL
WMBB

19-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 Saturday evening. Panama City Beach Police said the accident happened at around 5:30 on Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 98 when witnesses said he ran a red light. Traffic […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department investigates a shooting that happened Friday evening on West Crawford Street. According to QPD, the victim was driving west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street around 9:43 p.m. when she was hit multiple times by gunshots. The gunshots came from...
QUINCY, FL
WMBB

Sneads honors officer shot in the line of duty

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The town of Sneads came together to recognize and celebrate a hometown hero Saturday. The Sneads Police Department held a benefit for Sgt. Brett Preston, who was shot in the line of duty last month. Hundreds turned out to thank Preston for his service. “This makes me want to come back […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Two men were found guilty of attempted murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Deputies searching for suspect after chase, motorcycle crash

4:30 p.m. update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fiery crash of a stolen motorcycle. The crash happened around 11:30 this morning at Highway 388 and Highway 2301 in Bayou George. Investigators said a white man stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle. When a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy tried to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida man peddles meth from home while under house arrest

FLORIDA – A Perry man was convicted last week of drug trafficking charges. distribution of methamphetamine, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced. A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Beyah Islam Basha, 44, of Perry, Florida, of two counts of distribution of 50 grams or...
PERRY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 25, 2022

James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments.  Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA

