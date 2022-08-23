Read full article on original website
WCTV
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting occurred in northwest Leon County Saturday night. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road and John Boy Lane. It was learned during the investigation that a group of people got into an argument which led to shots being fired.
LCSO investigating shooting in area of Tower Road; suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night that it is investigating a shooting.
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
WCTV
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV)- Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in Monticello where two young men were killed in 2021. Recently, on the one-year anniversary, a 70-year-old woman was also gunned down at the home. Investigators said they are looking into if the crimes are connected.
19-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 Saturday evening. Panama City Beach Police said the accident happened at around 5:30 on Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 98 when witnesses said he ran a red light. Traffic […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
WCTV
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department investigates a shooting that happened Friday evening on West Crawford Street. According to QPD, the victim was driving west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street around 9:43 p.m. when she was hit multiple times by gunshots. The gunshots came from...
Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
Sneads honors officer shot in the line of duty
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The town of Sneads came together to recognize and celebrate a hometown hero Saturday. The Sneads Police Department held a benefit for Sgt. Brett Preston, who was shot in the line of duty last month. Hundreds turned out to thank Preston for his service. “This makes me want to come back […]
Two men were found guilty of attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
Deputies searching for suspect after chase, motorcycle crash
4:30 p.m. update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fiery crash of a stolen motorcycle. The crash happened around 11:30 this morning at Highway 388 and Highway 2301 in Bayou George. Investigators said a white man stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle. When a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy tried to […]
niceville.com
Florida man peddles meth from home while under house arrest
FLORIDA – A Perry man was convicted last week of drug trafficking charges. distribution of methamphetamine, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced. A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Beyah Islam Basha, 44, of Perry, Florida, of two counts of distribution of 50 grams or...
Former Jefferson County sheriff Fortune passes away
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, former Jefferson County sheriff Kenneth Fortune has died.
FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
Quincy Police Department investigating death of 18 year old in apparent shooting
The Quincy Police Department announced Saturday that it is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 25, 2022
James Wilson, 64, Campbellton, Florida: Failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shania Clercius, 21, Webster, Texas: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cassie Parrish, 31, Alford, Florida: Retail theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments. Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen not seen since Monday
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area of Decatur County. She was last seen around 6 a.m....
WCSO: Freeport man charged with arson and animal cruelty after setting his house on fire
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters are still sorting out the details of a sad and bizarre case of arson. A homeowner purposely set his home on fire, in response to a string of life-altering events. This is what is left of Kevin Powell’s home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock […]
