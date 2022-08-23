House of the Dragon draws record audience in HBO series premiere

HBO’s House of the Dragon drew the largest audience ever for any of its new original series premieres on Sunday night.

Nearly 10 million people tuned in to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series premiere, according to Variety. The record numbers came despite the HBO Max app crashing just before House of the Dragon was set to premiere.

HBO reportedly spent $100 million to market the new series that is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and journeys the events leading up to the Targaryen war of succession, also known as the Dance of the Dragons, which were hinted at in Game of Thrones.

While Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019, remains HBO’s most successful series with its record-breaking 17.9 million viewers for the eighth and final season premiere, the 2011 series premiere only garnered 4.2 million viewers, putting House of the Dragon in great standing to match, and possibly surpass, the success of its predecessor.