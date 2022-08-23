ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Alton PD to offer women’s self-defense training

By Jesse Mendez
 5 days ago

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department announced a women’s self-defense training session for Saturday, Aug. 27.

The department’s social media post said the training, in partnership with Tiger Fury Kajukenbo, is free.

The event will be at Tiger Fury Kajukenbo located at 306 E. Main St. Ste. 17 in Alton.

To reserve a spot contact, Lt. Carlos Olivarez, at 956-432-0700 Ext. 1302 or email Carlos.Olivarez@alton-tx.gov

Alton Police added they plan to hold this type of training twice a year.

