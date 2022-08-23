Alton PD to offer women’s self-defense training
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department announced a women’s self-defense training session for Saturday, Aug. 27.CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
The department’s social media post said the training, in partnership with Tiger Fury Kajukenbo, is free.
The event will be at Tiger Fury Kajukenbo located at 306 E. Main St. Ste. 17 in Alton.HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg
To reserve a spot contact, Lt. Carlos Olivarez, at 956-432-0700 Ext. 1302 or email Carlos.Olivarez@alton-tx.gov
Alton Police added they plan to hold this type of training twice a year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1