Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.

This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies
There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
lvpnews.com
Sandra L. Thomas
Sandra L. Thomas, 76, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife the late William L. Thomas. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Ellen (Smith) Roth and the late William Roth. She was a nurse at the state hospital and provided nursing...
lvpnews.com
Marilyn L. Seyfried
Marilyn L. Seyfried, 64, of Allentown, died Aug. 17, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Dolores (Staniscavage) Wojewodzki. She was a 1975 graduate of Whitehall High School. She is survived by two sons, Ryan and wife Alicia of Alburtis and Ricky and wife Maria...
lvpnews.com
Celebrating 170 years: The Great Allentown Fair returns Aug. 31 - Sept. 5
The 2022 Great Allentown Fair returns, back in full swing after the 2021 edition that still faced pandemic concerns and 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown halted the annual event. And when you say annual, give or take a few years for a pandemic here and there, as well...
lvpnews.com
Jeffrey Lynn Snyder
Jeffrey Lynn Snyder, 76, of Whitehall, died Aug. 17, 2022. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Frances (Warmkessel) Snyder. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Yost) Snyder for 29 years. He was a 1964 graduate of William Allen High School. He...
lvpnews.com
Sharon L. Heffelfinger
Sharon L. Heffelfinger, 77, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Luther Crest Personal Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Freddie D. Heffelfinger. She was a daughter of the late Edgar M. Beidleman and the late Charlotte (Moore) Beidleman. She was a 1963 graduate of Northampton High...
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
montcopa.org
Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend
LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
Barber Denny Roebuck hangs up clippers after 40+ years cutting hair in Bethlehem
Denny Roebuck has many jobs. Among them: historian, mediator, therapist, storyteller, daytime bartender (his favorite). All of those positions fall under the umbrella term “barber,” which was the job for which he was being paid. But not anymore. The 65-year-old Roebuck cut someone else’s hair for the last...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Parkland football punishes Easton in dominating season opener
FULL STORY: Parkland’s new parts exceed expectations in blowout of Easton. No first-game jitters for the Parkland High School football team. Just opening annihilation. The Trojans, ranked No. 4 by lehighvalleylive.com, dismantled No. 7 Easton 42-0 during the season opener for both sides on Friday night at Orefield Middle School.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
