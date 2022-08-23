Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Plains Twp. fire not suspicious, chief says
PLAINS TWP. — The cause of a residential structure fire Friday afternoon at a Rose Avenue home in Plains Township is under investigation, though nothing suspicious is suspected at this time according to Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. ‘There were residents home, but it (the fire) basically stayed on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Surrounding fire departments called to assist at scene of Lower Saucon Twp. fire
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County. It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp. Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist. As of 9:30 p.m. there...
Water main break fixed in Luzerne County
UPDATE: Pennsylvania American Water tells Eyewitness News the water main break has been fixed and service is being restored to all customers. PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A water main break in Luzerne County affected multiple communities in the area earlier on Saturday. That break has now been fixed. According to American Water, affected areas […]
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Spots open for concealed carry seminar
Bloomsburg, Pa. — There are still spots open for a free concealed carry and gun safety seminar being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this Wednesday, but time is running out to register. State Rep. Dave Millard is hosting the seminar, which will also include information on how the Castle Doctrine affects the rights of gun owners, as well as safety measures to keep in mind during an active shooter situation. Speakers include Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain, District Attorney Tom Leipold, and Deputy Sheriff Earl "Skip" Mordan. The event will take place at Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. in the Industrial Arts building. To register, visit here.
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
abc27.com
‘Berwick Strong’ communities come together after tragedy
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— “Berwick Strong,” comes to life as the community rebounds from tragedy. It’s been three weeks since a fire claimed the lives of 10 people in Luzerne County. Just a week later, one person was killed and 17 people were hospitalized after a man drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims.
Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
skooknews.com
Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Look Back: Presumed dead at 15, young man returns home in 1922
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Who was buried in Hanover Green Cemetery in Hanover Township on Sept. 9, 1918?. It wasn’t James Engler, as the tombstone read, but James Lester Hurrey Jr. Hurrey was 15-years-old presumed dead by drowning when he went missing while swimming...
Public library in Lackawanna County damaged after crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A public library in Lackawanna County is closed after a crash Wednesday night. A car hit the back of the Valley Community Library in Peckville around 6 p.m. No one was injured, but the damage is bad enough that the library has to remain closed until repairs can be made.
fox29.com
Car slams into flower shop after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An early morning crash in Bucks County sent one car flying into a local flower shop Saturday. Officials say two cars, a Mitsubishi and a Honda, collided on Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. After the initial crash, the Mitsubishi ended up slamming into the...
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position. Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time’s Leader. It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office. Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, […]
