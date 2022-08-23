ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobyhanna, PA

Times Leader

Search for missing man turns up human remains

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Search and rescue teams working to locate a Nanticoke man reported missing earlier this month found human remains in the area of McDonald Street in Plymouth Township on Saturday. The victim has not yet been positively identified, according to the Luzerne...
NANTICOKE, PA
Times Leader

Plains Twp. fire not suspicious, chief says

PLAINS TWP. — The cause of a residential structure fire Friday afternoon at a Rose Avenue home in Plains Township is under investigation, though nothing suspicious is suspected at this time according to Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. ‘There were residents home, but it (the fire) basically stayed on the...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
City
Tobyhanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Water main break fixed in Luzerne County

UPDATE: Pennsylvania American Water tells Eyewitness News the water main break has been fixed and service is being restored to all customers. PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A water main break in Luzerne County affected multiple communities in the area earlier on Saturday. That break has now been fixed. According to American Water, affected areas […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Spots open for concealed carry seminar

Bloomsburg, Pa. — There are still spots open for a free concealed carry and gun safety seminar being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this Wednesday, but time is running out to register. State Rep. Dave Millard is hosting the seminar, which will also include information on how the Castle Doctrine affects the rights of gun owners, as well as safety measures to keep in mind during an active shooter situation. Speakers include Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain, District Attorney Tom Leipold, and Deputy Sheriff Earl "Skip" Mordan. The event will take place at Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. in the Industrial Arts building. To register, visit here.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Berwick Strong’ communities come together after tragedy

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— “Berwick Strong,” comes to life as the community rebounds from tragedy. It’s been three weeks since a fire claimed the lives of 10 people in Luzerne County. Just a week later, one person was killed and 17 people were hospitalized after a man drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church. Police say the suspect was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position. Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time’s Leader. It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office. Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

