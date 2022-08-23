Read full article on original website
Meeting concerns solitary in prison
Five thousand individuals in Lehigh County have signed a petition regarding the governing conditions of confinement in Lehigh County correctional facilities. Ashleigh Strange, director of narrative and communications for PA Stands Up, presented the petition to the Lehigh County commissioners during their Aug. 10 meeting. In an interview with The...
Luther M. Hicks
Luther M. Hicks, 92, of Northampton, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Anna C. Hicks. Born in Cortland, N.Y., he was a son of the late Leonard and Eve (Parker) Hicks. He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean...
Sharon L. Heffelfinger
Sharon L. Heffelfinger, 77, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Luther Crest Personal Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Freddie D. Heffelfinger. She was a daughter of the late Edgar M. Beidleman and the late Charlotte (Moore) Beidleman. She was a 1963 graduate of Northampton High...
Celebrating 170 years: The Great Allentown Fair returns Aug. 31 - Sept. 5
The 2022 Great Allentown Fair returns, back in full swing after the 2021 edition that still faced pandemic concerns and 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown halted the annual event. And when you say annual, give or take a few years for a pandemic here and there, as well...
NO SMALL FEAT Miniature enthusiasts gather at show
Jeanne Atkinson of Allentown never thought it would come to this. Her enthusiasm for miniatures started with collecting. “I started by simply collecting things and putting them together in an appealing way to me,” she said. On Aug. 7 at the 43rd Lehigh Valley Small on Scale Miniatures Club...
Marilyn L. Seyfried
Marilyn L. Seyfried, 64, of Allentown, died Aug. 17, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Dolores (Staniscavage) Wojewodzki. She was a 1975 graduate of Whitehall High School. She is survived by two sons, Ryan and wife Alicia of Alburtis and Ricky and wife Maria...
J&J Demolition Derby
J&J Demolition Derby, 5 p.m. Sept. 5, Fairgrounds Grandstand, Allentown Fair. It’s a Labor Day tradition at the Fair when the heavy-metal thunder of crashes and smashes rings out on the straightaway of the racetrack. As James Taylor sings in the song, “Steamroller,” that he wrote: “Well, I’m a demolition derby, yeah, A hefty hunk of steaming junk.” Drivers compete in qualifying heats until the last vehicle running qualifies for the feature to win the title, “The Beast of the East Champion.” Three fender-crunching heats, featuring full-size cars, 1980s or newer, and compact cars, return to the Fair. There’s a new exhibition of battery-operated riding toys and Power Wheels. The “Kids Power Wheels” exhibition allows children ages 4-10 to show off their driving skills on the historic racetrack where the likes of Mario Andretti, Johnny Parsons, Jim Hurtubise, Parnelli Jones, Tommy Hinnershitz and Bill Schindler competed in sprint-car races, sending rooster-tails of dirt into the air as they slid around turn four.
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Fairgrounds Grandstand, Allentown Fair. Dropkick Murphys is an American Celtic punk band founded in 1996 in Quincy, Mass. Singer and bassist Ken Casey is the band’s only original member. Other members include drummer Matt Kelly, singer Al Barr, guitarist James Lynch, multi-instrumentalist Tim Brennan and multi-instrumentalist Jeff DaRosa. The band is known for its loud, energetic live shows. The 2004 single, “Tessie,” was the band’s first mainstream hit. The band’s album, “The Warrior’s Code“ (2005), included the song, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” featured in the film, ”The Departed” (2006). Other albums include “The Meanest of Times” (2007), featuring the single, “The State of Massachusetts.” “Going Out in Style” (2011) debuted at No. 6, giving the band its highest-charting album to date. “Signed and Sealed in Blood” (2013) featured the single, “The Season’s Upon Us,” a Christmas song, and the single, “Rose Tattoo.” “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” (2017) rose to No. 2 on the Billboard charts. “Turn Up That Dial” was released in 2021. The album, “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” is to be released Sept. 30.
Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Fairgrounds Grandstand, Allentown Fair. Colden Rainey Swindell, born June 30, 1983, grew up in Bronwood, Ga. He’s a country music singer-songwriter. He has written songs for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan. Swindell has released four albums, including 12 singles, 10 of which have charted on the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay. Swindell released his first album, “Cole Swindell,” in 2014. “Chillin’ It” was a Top 5 hit on Country Airplay and No. 1 single on Hot Country Songs. The album’s third single, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and the fourth single, “Let Me See Ya Girl,” went to No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart. The album, “You Should Be Here” (2016) went to No. 1 on the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. The album’s second single, “Middle of a Memory,” hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay. “Break Up in the End” was released from the album, “All of It” (2018). Swindell released his fourth studio album, ”Stereotype,” in April 2022. The album includes the hit, “Never Say Never,” and the No. 1 hit, “Single Saturday Night.”
