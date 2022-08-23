Ariel Helwani Tears Into UFC Sponsorship System And Lack Of Fighter Compensation, ‘Trust Me They Can Afford It’

Read full article on original website
Watch as karate star Elhadji Ndour is brutally knocked out and left needing medical attention in front of UFC legends
KARATE star Elhadji Ndour was brutally knocked out by heavyweight rival Achraf Ouchen and left needing medical attention. The Karate Combat pair rematched in Orlando, Florida following Ouchen's points win in 2018. And it was non-stop action from the opening bell as the duo picked up where they left off...
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine
Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Anthony Joshua’s own trainer Robert Garcia claims Brit ‘mentally defeated himself’ during Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S trainer Robert Garcia claims that his man "defeated himself" during round ten of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, enjoyed success in round nine - stinging Usyk as he launched blow after blow. But the Ukrainian came roaring back in the very next stanza, regaining control and...
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip
Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
‘It’s dangerous bro’ – KSI compares himself to heavyweight KO king Deontay Wilder after winning two fights in one night
KSI compared himself to Deontay Wilder after landing two knock-out wins in one night on his return to boxing. The YouTuber, 29, had not fought since November 2019 - when he overcame Logan Paul in his first professional contest. But he showed no sign of ring rust as he easily...
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’
Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
Kyrie Irving Shares A Series Of Tweet Reminding People How Hard It's To Become An NBA Player: "Our World Attempts To Downplay The Fact That It’s A Rare Case To Make It To The League, Let Alone Dominate."
Kyrie Irving is no longer on the news for his back and forth with the Brooklyn Nets or the prior off-court issues he faced last season. The talented point guard is ready to move on and help Kevin Durant win a championship next season, but that hasn't prevented them from stirring the pot on social media.
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Islam Makhachev Will ‘Get Through’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke about the upcoming lightweight championship bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked contender Islam Makhachev. On October 22nd, the two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new lightweight champion after the title was vacated at UFC 274...
