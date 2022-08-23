Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Related
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
lvpnews.com
NO SMALL FEAT Miniature enthusiasts gather at show
Jeanne Atkinson of Allentown never thought it would come to this. Her enthusiasm for miniatures started with collecting. “I started by simply collecting things and putting them together in an appealing way to me,” she said. On Aug. 7 at the 43rd Lehigh Valley Small on Scale Miniatures Club...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
lvpnews.com
Sharon L. Heffelfinger
Sharon L. Heffelfinger, 77, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Luther Crest Personal Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Freddie D. Heffelfinger. She was a daughter of the late Edgar M. Beidleman and the late Charlotte (Moore) Beidleman. She was a 1963 graduate of Northampton High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lvpnews.com
Ronald E. Markulics
Ronald E. Markulics, 81, of Allentown, died Aug. 19, 2022, at ProMedica, ManorCare Health Services, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Ida Elaine (Jenkins) Markulics. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Frank Markulics and the late Dora (Hescox) Markulics. He was a Hospitalman E-3...
lvpnews.com
Meeting concerns solitary in prison
Five thousand individuals in Lehigh County have signed a petition regarding the governing conditions of confinement in Lehigh County correctional facilities. Ashleigh Strange, director of narrative and communications for PA Stands Up, presented the petition to the Lehigh County commissioners during their Aug. 10 meeting. In an interview with The...
wrnjradio.com
Dog attacked by bear in Morris County
BUTLER, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a warning after a dog was attacked by a bear on Friday in Butler. On Saturday, police responded to a residence on Scott Street for a report of a dog that was attacked by a bear the day prior, police said. The...
lvpnews.com
Celebrating 170 years: The Great Allentown Fair returns Aug. 31 - Sept. 5
The 2022 Great Allentown Fair returns, back in full swing after the 2021 edition that still faced pandemic concerns and 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown halted the annual event. And when you say annual, give or take a few years for a pandemic here and there, as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son
Tina Vanderhorst gave birth to four children who died before the age of one year. Her eight-month-old son, Terrance, died in 1980, her three-month-old daughter, Catrina, in 1983, and her ten-month-old son, Kenneth, in 1985. The death of each child was determined to be either SIDS or pneumonia, the Charley Project reports.
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
lvpnews.com
Luther M. Hicks
Luther M. Hicks, 92, of Northampton, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Anna C. Hicks. Born in Cortland, N.Y., he was a son of the late Leonard and Eve (Parker) Hicks. He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud
When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
lvpnews.com
Sandra L. Thomas
Sandra L. Thomas, 76, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife the late William L. Thomas. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Ellen (Smith) Roth and the late William Roth. She was a nurse at the state hospital and provided nursing...
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Comments / 0