Easton, PA

Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

NO SMALL FEAT Miniature enthusiasts gather at show

Jeanne Atkinson of Allentown never thought it would come to this. Her enthusiasm for miniatures started with collecting. “I started by simply collecting things and putting them together in an appealing way to me,” she said. On Aug. 7 at the 43rd Lehigh Valley Small on Scale Miniatures Club...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Sharon L. Heffelfinger

Sharon L. Heffelfinger, 77, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Luther Crest Personal Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Freddie D. Heffelfinger. She was a daughter of the late Edgar M. Beidleman and the late Charlotte (Moore) Beidleman. She was a 1963 graduate of Northampton High...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Ronald E. Markulics

Ronald E. Markulics, 81, of Allentown, died Aug. 19, 2022, at ProMedica, ManorCare Health Services, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Ida Elaine (Jenkins) Markulics. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Frank Markulics and the late Dora (Hescox) Markulics. He was a Hospitalman E-3...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Meeting concerns solitary in prison

Five thousand individuals in Lehigh County have signed a petition regarding the governing conditions of confinement in Lehigh County correctional facilities. Ashleigh Strange, director of narrative and communications for PA Stands Up, presented the petition to the Lehigh County commissioners during their Aug. 10 meeting. In an interview with The...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Dog attacked by bear in Morris County

BUTLER, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a warning after a dog was attacked by a bear on Friday in Butler. On Saturday, police responded to a residence on Scott Street for a report of a dog that was attacked by a bear the day prior, police said. The...
BUTLER, NJ
lvpnews.com

Luther M. Hicks

Luther M. Hicks, 92, of Northampton, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Anna C. Hicks. Born in Cortland, N.Y., he was a son of the late Leonard and Eve (Parker) Hicks. He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
phl17.com

2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud

When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Sandra L. Thomas

Sandra L. Thomas, 76, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife the late William L. Thomas. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Ellen (Smith) Roth and the late William Roth. She was a nurse at the state hospital and provided nursing...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

