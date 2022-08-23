ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Andy Isabella turning negatives into positives after falling out of favor with Arizona Cardinals

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Andy Isabella's response to a question at his locker following the Arizona Cardinals' 24-17 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was tinged with emotion.

Understandably so. Once a prized second-round draft pick the Cardinals were high on, Isabella made one catch for 13 yards in 2021, and — his playing time almost non-existent — was reportedly given permission to seek a trade a few months ago.

The handwriting was all over the wall. With the Cardinals loaded at wide receiver and stocked with speed, Isabella didn't appear to be in the team's plans as he prepared for his fourth NFL season. But he reported to training camp, made plays in practice, and after two preseason games, leads Arizona in catches and receiving yards with nine for 115.

"I think they stacked the odds against me. But that doesn't faze me, I'm going to show up every day and do what I have to do. So they can do whatever they want. They ain't going to break me," Isabella said.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said during training camp that players competing for roster spots, like Isabella, should take the view that the preseason is not just to make the team the player is on, but draw consideration from the rest of the teams in the NFL if the Cardinals don't keep him. It's a tryout for 32 teams.

Isabella must certainly be looking it that way, if he doesn't force his way onto the final roster with his play.

"I've got to keep fighting. Everyone's situation is different. It's been an uphill battle for me, but showed up every day and I've performed and I've done my best," Isabella said.

It's no wonder then, that Isabella showed up to the Cardinals' most recent preseason game with a jug labeled "Special Juice" in one hand, and using the other arm to flex a bulging bicep. The 25-year-old is feeling upbeat about things these days.

He's developed a different perspective on life and football.

"I think when I came in as a rookie, as a kid, there's a lot of things I wish I knew now. But I think as a man, I've grown tenfold. I think you grow in those types of struggles. And as a man, I've really grown and matured, and might be too late here but I know down the road in the future, it might not be football, it might be something else," Isabella said. "But the lessons I've learned here playing, it's going to take me a long way in life. And I'm very happy and thankful for all my struggles, and my ups and downs. And right now, it's the best football I've been playing. And I have complete confidence that I could play out there and have no worries at all."

Kingsbury has certainly noticed, saying after Sunday's game that he's long been a big fan of Isabella.

"Couldn't be more impressed with how he's attacked this camp. We've got a bunch of obviously big-time names at wide receiver and he came in and hasn't missed one day, Kingsbury said. "Runs every route as hard as you can go, takes as many reps as you can take and has really produced at a high level this camp. So I'm excited to see that hard work paying off for him."

For subscribers: Meet the Alpha Birds: Cardinals who'll shape 2022 season

Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley and Isabella have built a connection over the past month, both players with increased playing time as top two quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are being rested in the preseason and haven't practiced much.

As deep as the Cardinals are at receiver, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and DeAndre Hopkins haven't practiced a lot, and A.J. Green and Rondale Moore have been rested in preseason games. An injury to Antoine Wesley early in camp has given Isabella and Greg Dortch opportunities for more work, and the two have made an impression.

"He comes in every single day, the approach, how he gets ready for practice, how he prepares and how he performs is just super consistent," McSorley said. "And I think that's a great testament to him, just how he prepares himself every day. He's the same guy day in and day out. And the plays are starting to come for him. He's starting to make some plays down the field. He's getting open, running good routes and getting some targets and getting the ball."

Somers: Sore toe or underpaid? Why a pay raise may cure Cardinals LB

Isabella looked at what he needed to better in the offseason after being phased out of the offense. Catching passes and running good routes are what stand out, but so do plays like the downfield block Isabella threw that led to a Cardinals touchdown in the preseason opener at Cincinnati on Aug. 12.

"Everything happens for you, not to you," he said.

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com. Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

