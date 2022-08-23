Read full article on original website
Child's body found in Montrose Twp. ditch, arrest made
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Task force seizes meth, cocaine, guns from home of large-scale dealer for Genesee County
Deputies kill suspect while investigating homicide in Bay County
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State Police ended a chase with a PIT maneuver. The chase took police through Redford Township. The pursuit started after a drive-by shooting at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27). Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional...
MSP investigating after Bay County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills murder suspect
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman
The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - According to the Detroit Police Department, the gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody. Police say they have also recovered the suspect's weapon. The Detroit Police Department is warning the public to remain indoors and to call 911 if they see a suspect...
St. Clair DTF: Port Huron Twp. bust results in seizure of almost $40,000 worth of drugs
A 31-year-old man from Detroit is lodged at the St. Clair County Jail following a search warrant served after midnight on Thursday, August 25 that culminated in the seizure of almost $40,000 in drugs. Officers with the St. Clair Drug Task Force executed the warrant in the 1700 block of...
Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
Man dead after Lansing police found him shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
