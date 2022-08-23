ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in providing the students with over 1,500 hours of hands-on experience, leaving them workforce ready. Many of the students accepted jobs prior to completing the program and several are planning to continue their education through advanced certifications and degrees. Our program faculty are very proud of the graduates, and we are excited to see the contributions they make in our profession and community.”
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Pennsylvania#Baseball#Sports#Nolensville Little League#Llbws
Rutherford Source

Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal

Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.

Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsport, TN
City
Nolensville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
Hagerstown, IN
Sports
City
Hagerstown, IN
Nolensville, TN
Sports
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Weekend Football Forecast 8-27-28, 2022

Titans, ‘Dores, and more this weekend! Here is your local forecast and where your teams are playing as we enter the last weekend of NFL Preseason and the first weekend of college football:. LOCALLY:. Saturday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs. Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise. About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to...
NASHVILLE, TN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Rutherford Source

More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) played a large role in the recent “Golf for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. More than $56,000 was raised, the bulk of which came from a Jackson corporate sponsorship, employee donations and a 2-to-1 company match to those donations. The event was held at Top Golf in Nashville on August 3.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville

Did you know that it wasn’t until well after the Civil War that bananas were even accessible in the South or anywhere else in the United States? And that Nilla Vanilla wafers weren’t a part of the recipe until the 1920s? While recipes for the sweet concoction could be found all over the country beginning in the late 1800s, the baked variety became a Southern potluck staple in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Today, it is seen as the ultimate Southern dessert and for the last 12 years, Centerville, Tennessee has been the home of the National Banana Pudding Competition. The thirteenth annual National Banana Pudding Festival will take place on October 1 and October 2.
CENTERVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

RCS Again Named Among Best School Districts in TN

Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from year to year on a 1-5 scale. RCS received a composite score of 5 for its students’ growth during the 2021-2022 school year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy