FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Little League World Series: Nolensville Falls to Honolulu in U.S. Championship Game, Faces Chinese Taipei in Third Place Game on Sunday
Nolensville fought hard but was defeated by Honolulu, HI on Saturday in the U.S. Championship Game at the Little League Baseball World Series. But it isn’t over for the local baseball stars. They’ve got one more game to play. Nolensville faces Chinese Taipei (Asia Pacific region) for the...
Little League World Series: Nolensville to Play Honolulu for the U.S. Championship on Saturday
The Nolensville Little League team won an exciting game on Thursday over Pearland, Texas. A highlight of the game was when Nolensville Josiah Porter hit a grand slam giving the team an early lead. The team will face Honolulu, HI for the U.S. Championship on Saturday at 2 pm Central time.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview
Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring. We will be bringing...
Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates
Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in providing the students with over 1,500 hours of hands-on experience, leaving them workforce ready. Many of the students accepted jobs prior to completing the program and several are planning to continue their education through advanced certifications and degrees. Our program faculty are very proud of the graduates, and we are excited to see the contributions they make in our profession and community.”
Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal
Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
High School Football: Ravenwood Cruises to Victory Over BGA
BGA-3 The Raptors (1-1) bounce back after a week one loss to MBA with a huge win over BGA (0-2) Thursday night. The first quarter ended with a score of 21-3 in Ravenwood’s favor. Ben Hubbard scored a highlight-worthy 66-yard touchdown. The Raptor defense forced a turnover late in...
OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.
Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Weekend Football Forecast 8-27-28, 2022
Titans, ‘Dores, and more this weekend! Here is your local forecast and where your teams are playing as we enter the last weekend of NFL Preseason and the first weekend of college football:. LOCALLY:. Saturday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high...
Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments
The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (100 Demonbreun St), anticipated to open this September, announces key food and beverage appointments that will lead a vibrant array of creative restaurant and bar experiences for guests throughout the property. Appointments include:. Alex Hernandez, as Director of Food and Beverage...
Day Trip Ideas from Nashville
Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs. Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise. About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Columbia State Student’s Art to be the Face of Quality Enhancement Plan Program
A Columbia State student recently won the Quality Enhancement Plan program’s Art Contest with an original illustration. “The artwork is going to be the face of our upcoming QEP,” said Dr. Jessica Evans, Columbia State assistant professor of English. “We are so pleased to show off the talent of one of our many talented students at Columbia State.”
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event
Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) played a large role in the recent “Golf for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. More than $56,000 was raised, the bulk of which came from a Jackson corporate sponsorship, employee donations and a 2-to-1 company match to those donations. The event was held at Top Golf in Nashville on August 3.
National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville
Did you know that it wasn’t until well after the Civil War that bananas were even accessible in the South or anywhere else in the United States? And that Nilla Vanilla wafers weren’t a part of the recipe until the 1920s? While recipes for the sweet concoction could be found all over the country beginning in the late 1800s, the baked variety became a Southern potluck staple in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Today, it is seen as the ultimate Southern dessert and for the last 12 years, Centerville, Tennessee has been the home of the National Banana Pudding Competition. The thirteenth annual National Banana Pudding Festival will take place on October 1 and October 2.
RCS Again Named Among Best School Districts in TN
Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from year to year on a 1-5 scale. RCS received a composite score of 5 for its students’ growth during the 2021-2022 school year.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
