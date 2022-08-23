ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

SLED investigating after inmate dies at detention center

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate died suddenly at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday night. According to the coroner, detention officers notified EMS at around 7:40 p.m. to report that an inmate...
ABBEVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215. According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for man who they say suffers from dementia

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says Brazzel has been located. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deputies said Harold Leon Brazzel, 72, has dementia. They said he was last seen Friday, around noon, near Asbury Park Road. According to...
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday nigh fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Upstate student found with gun at high school

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday. Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property. The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in...
WYFF4.com

1 person killed, 1 injured in crash involving ATV, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving an ATV, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday on US-29 near Hickory Forest Drive. The coroner has...
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

