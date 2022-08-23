Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
SLED investigating the death of an inmate at an Upstate facility, coroner says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate has died at the Abbeville County Detention Facility. That's according to the coroner, Dr. Mark Dorn. Dorn said his office was notified Friday about the death of the 56-year-old man. According to officials, detention officers notified EMS at 7:40 p.m., about an inmate...
Inmate identified: Death investigation at Abbeville County Detention Center
Abbeville County Coroner's Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening.
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating after inmate dies at detention center
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate died suddenly at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday night. According to the coroner, detention officers notified EMS at around 7:40 p.m. to report that an inmate...
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway in Anderson County after brick is thrown at woman, man is hit by car, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An investigation is underway in the Upstate after a brick was thrown at a woman and then a man was hit by a car and is now in critical condition. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they responded at about 6 a.m. Friday to Veterans Street for a domestic situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
FOX Carolina
Man hits girlfriend’s ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning. Deputies said there was an altercation between a woman and her ex boyfriend on Veterans Street....
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215. According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for man who they say suffers from dementia
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says Brazzel has been located. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deputies said Harold Leon Brazzel, 72, has dementia. They said he was last seen Friday, around noon, near Asbury Park Road. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday nigh fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens Co.
Pickens County Sheriff's Office arrested an Easley woman on drug-related charges.
counton2.com
Upstate student found with gun at high school
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday. Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property. The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in...
WYFF4.com
1 person killed, 1 injured in crash involving ATV, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving an ATV, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday on US-29 near Hickory Forest Drive. The coroner has...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County student charged with bringing gun to school, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate student was arrested Friday after deputies said he brought a gun to school. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said the student was arrested at T.L. Hanna High School, at 2600 North Highway 81. Remien said Ronald Coleman, 18, is charged...
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS sheltering dozens of dogs rescued from 'disgusting' conditions
ANDERSON, S.C. — Dozens of dogs are recovering and waiting to be adopted after being rescued from what was described as 'disgusting' conditions in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said 43 dogs were taken from a property in Laurens County on Tuesday. Two people were arrested and charged in the case.
msn.com
New show tells how a SC sheriff’s office found a serial killer. Here’s how to watch
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s first episode in a video series released this month takes viewers behind the scenes in the disappearance of an elderly woman, an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of a serial killer operating in both Carolinas. Called “Behind the Tape,” the show...
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Comments / 1