Texas A&M makes surprising decision for starting QB

Haynes King has reportedly won the highly competitive quarterback battle to lead Texas A&M football team out onto Kyle Field for Week 1. Jimbo Fisher isn’t messing around, as the Texas A&M football coach has tabbed Haynes King to be his starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision

Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
AUBURN, AL
