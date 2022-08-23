ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police: Coast Guard member arrested for stealing, pawning items

 5 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the United States Coast Guard is behind bars after he allegedly stole and pawned items from the North Charleston base, according to a report.

Kyle Owens (33) is charged with obtaining goods under false pretense, jail records show.

A report reads that North Charleston Police responded to the Coast Guard Base on August 10 after reports of a theft from the property.

Police were told that two impact drills were stolen from the base and pawned.

After USCG members searched the base and notified supervisors, police were called to investigate.

USCG investigators went to multiple pawn shops and later found the stolen drills at Money Man Pawn in North Charleston, the report read.

The pawn shop’s staff were told that the drills were stolen from the USCG, and the manager showed security footage of the person who pawned them. Owens, who is also a member of USCG, was identified in the video.

