wfft.com
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal after crash near Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parnell Avenue is back open near its intersection with Coliseum Boulevard after a Sunday morning crash. Dispatch confirmed around 9:30 a.m. the lanes of Parnell were shut down in the area due to the crash. Fort Wayne Police were at the scene. WANE 15...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
95.3 MNC
Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen
A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
WANE-TV
Driver dies after car hits tree at Lakeside Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -Fort Wayne Police are investigating why a car hit a tree at Lakeside Middle School early Saturday morning, killing the driver. The initial investigation found that around 5:54 a.m., a tan Hyundai was traveling south on Randallia Drive when it crossed Lake Avenue and hit a tree on the property of Lakeside Middle School.
WOWO News
One Dead After Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital. The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.
wfft.com
Man dies in crash at Lake Side Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree at Lake Side Middle School Saturday morning. Fort Wayne police responded to 2100 Lake Ave. at 5:54 a.m. Investigators say the man was driving a tan Hyundai south on Randalia Drive when it...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
WANE-TV
Father seeks new charges in son’s homicide
Charles Newman has plotted every minute, every second of his son’s life during the day and evening he spent his final hours. The loss is something that never lets him rest since 19-year-old Markese Newman was stabbed to death on Aug. 28 with a cheap steak knife a year ago at Eby and Schwartz roads. He died on Aug. 29 at 5 a.m. at a local hospital.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man killed in fiery crash at Michigan and Ewing in South Bend
An Elkhart man was killed in a crash on the City of South Bend’s south side. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of South Michigan Street and East Ewing Avenue. According to authorities an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Michigan City man...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Car on fire in ‘vacant’ building in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters and paramedics responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side Friday night. Around 8:40 p.m., smoke was seen coming from a building at 4335 Earth Drive. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished a burning vehicle and other contents inside...
963xke.com
No injuries reported in DeKalb County rollover crash
DEKALB CO., Id. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that no one was hurt in a rollover crash Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of SR 205 at CR 7 in Garrett around 7:20 a.m. on the reports of the crash. Once at the scene,...
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop turns into 50 mile pursuit in Goshen
A traffic stop for a driving violation turned into a nearly 50 mile long pursuit for Goshen Police. It happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, when officers tried to stop the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup at Main and Madison Streets, but they say the driver, Chad Madison, of Goshen failed to stop.
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army soldier charged for reportedly driving drunk in military convoy
A Fort Wayne man faces drunken driving charges after police said he was driving a military vehicle in a convoy while he was intoxicated Monday night. Deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. Monday to 450 E. U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a call about a possible intoxicated driver in a military convoy, according to a police report.
